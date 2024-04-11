'Rent Free' Alert! L.A. Times' O.J. Simpson Obituary Temporarily Made It About Trump

What's a possible sign that an L.A. Times writer might have a certain former president and current presidential candidate living in their head rent-free?

When you've "accidentally" used the name Trump instead of the name of the person you're writing the obituary for:

LA Times inserts Trump’s name into OJ Simpson story by “mistake”.

Has to make corrections. pic.twitter.com/2ZEAGttdKJ — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 11, 2024

😬 LA Times accidentally uses the name "Trump" in place of "Simpson" near the end of their obit: https://t.co/BVoH4fYKQz pic.twitter.com/Y5qLS6EN23 — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) April 11, 2024

The section of the obituary in question was about Simpson's prison term, which was where the name Trump was used instead:

The Los Angeles Times used the former president's name in a prewritten obituary, which media outlets typically have at the ready for celebrities, political figures and other noteworthy individuals, instead of using Simpson's name in a published version that was quickly corrected. "Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in nine years," the obituary initially read upon publication. "He didn’t go far, moving into a 5,000-square-foot home in Las Vegas with a Bentley in the driveway."

Perhaps somebody was trying to get a laugh around the newsroom but forgot to fix it before publication.

LA Times inserts Trump’s name, then changes it. Intentional much🤪 pic.twitter.com/hMDQJtVeNI — Lady (@lovingit111) April 11, 2024

I mean... there's no shot this wasn't intentional. https://t.co/PepfeIMIht — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 11, 2024

Who would "accidentally" write Trump instead of Simpson?

Rent free in their heads 😂 https://t.co/SPtptUKyQw — Holly 🚂🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@foreveralone11w) April 11, 2024

This is why the public has lost trust in the media! — 🇺🇸 K. Overstreet 🇺🇸 (@investigationsk) April 11, 2024

Another banner day for "journalism."

Can’t wait for the @latimes to go belly up. It’s coming. https://t.co/tnCtvf7k3M — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 11, 2024

Will the L.A. Times also mention Trump in the obituary for their own newspaper? Maybe someday before too long we'll find out.