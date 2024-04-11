Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With...
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her...
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims
New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Resu...
COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas...
Check Out the Damage Big Tech Has Done to Twitchy by the NUMBERS...
CBS Gets Some Leads for New Show About 'False Stories, Conspiracy Theories and...
James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA...
Breaking: OJ Simpson Has Passed Away at Age 76
SecState Antony Blinken Astounded World's 'Almost Deafeningly Silent' About Hamas (Really,...
WATCH Rashida Tlaib Flip TF OUT When Asked if She Condemns 'Death to...
Glenn Beck Taking Nancy Pelosi/Congress Peeps APART for 'Unusual' Stock Trading is Straigh...
Here’s Who a Memphis City Council Democrat Is Blaming for Violent Crime in...
MSNBC Cut Away From Dem Rep Trying to Explain Why Inflation Isn't That...

'Rent Free' Alert! L.A. Times' O.J. Simpson Obituary Temporarily Made It About Trump

Doug P.  |  3:42 PM on April 11, 2024
meme

What's a possible sign that an L.A. Times writer might have a certain former president and current presidential candidate living in their head rent-free? 

When you've "accidentally" used the name Trump instead of the name of the person you're writing the obituary for: 

Advertisement

The section of the obituary in question was about Simpson's prison term, which was where the name Trump was used instead:

The Los Angeles Times used the former president's name in a prewritten obituary, which media outlets typically have at the ready for celebrities, political figures and other noteworthy individuals, instead of using Simpson's name in a published version that was quickly corrected.

"Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in nine years," the obituary initially read upon publication. "He didn’t go far, moving into a 5,000-square-foot home in Las Vegas with a Bentley in the driveway."

Perhaps somebody was trying to get a laugh around the newsroom but forgot to fix it before publication. 

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files
Doug P.
Advertisement

Who would "accidentally" write Trump instead of Simpson? 

Another banner day for "journalism."

Will the L.A. Times also mention Trump in the obituary for their own newspaper? Maybe someday before too long we'll find out.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files
Doug P.
Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With World Central Kitchen Convoy
Amy Curtis
New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Results
Sam J.
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims
Twitchy Video
COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas Impeachment Trial (Watch)
Sam J.
James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA THAT'S Gonna Leave a Mark
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files Doug P.
Advertisement