A Come To Jesus Monument? AI-Generated 200-Foot White House Christ Statue Fools the Faithful

A TikTok video of a 200-foot Jesus Christ statue on the White House lawn was wholly a hoax and had nothing to do with the Holy Ghost. One viewer says she wasn’t fooled thanks to Peter Doocy of Fox News. What? Don’t be a Doubting Thomas. We’ll explain it all.

Advertisement

Here are the details. (READ)

TikTok users appear to think there is a 200-foot statue of Jesus Christ on the White House lawn. An account is sharing multiple AI videos of a Jesus statue being built in front of the White House. The videos have amassed millions of views, tricking thousands of people into thinking the statue is real.“I'm speechless and I never thought I'd see this in my lifetime.” “I have chills. This changes everything.” “Thank you my President Donald J Trump.”Not everyone was fooled. One woman noted that she watched Peter Doocy give an interview in that exact spot.“Nope just saw Peter Doocy give an interview in that exact spot,” she said.

Now check out the video. (WATCH)

TikTok users appear to think there is a 200 foot statue of Jesus Christ on the White House lawn.



An account is sharing multiple AI videos of a Jesus statue being built in front of the White House.



The videos have amassed millions of views, tricking thousands of people into… pic.twitter.com/Nwl14EOuWn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 24, 2025

So that one lady said she knew it was fake because Doocy just interviewed in the spot where the false idol was being built. That’s just too funny! Commenters say some other clues tipped them off that the video was AI.

I love that the one woman’s justification for why it was fake is because she watched Peter Doocy 😂 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 24, 2025

I love Peter Doocy! I don’t know how he keeps a straight face when talking to some people! 😂😂😂 The responses were cute that people were excited thinking it was real. ❤️ — Hope (@hopeXmeta) February 24, 2025

The max building heights allowed in DC range from 90-160 feet depending on location. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) February 24, 2025

People are so easily scammed. First thing I noticed is the WH lawn is not that big. Second, there are no skyscrapers in DC. The only high rise is the Washington Monument. Third, it would take months to just build the foundation for something that large. — Rogue Nerd (@phiwhit) February 24, 2025

Some commenters were surprised so many were fooled by the video,

People are so gullible! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 24, 2025

The AI misinformation is getting bad on other platforms, especially Facebook.



Seems like every other post is completely fake. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 24, 2025

AI has people tripping these days😂 — Liberty Watch (@LibertyWatchHQ) February 24, 2025

The statue video has some wishing it was true. Others say we don’t need our government endorsing a specific religion.

Advertisement

It’s so very clearly artificial intelligence. But I would support constructing a massive Jesus Christ outside of the White House.



Would you guys? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) February 24, 2025

The 200-foot Jesus statue isn’t real, but a world where America returns to its Christian roots?



Now that’s a future worth believing in. — Hank™ (@HANKonX) February 24, 2025

I think we should build this now that we’ve pulled off the bandaid. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) February 24, 2025

Hell. No. We do not have an official religion. Our founding fathers were wise to not allow it. — Jandolin Marks (@JandolinM) February 24, 2025

Probably best the leave this religious statue near the White House in the realm of AI fantasy.