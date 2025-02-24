Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration i...
VIP
Capitol Cleanse: President Trump Fires 2,000 USAID Employees in Washington Weekend Purge
Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling...
Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a...
Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much...
Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the...
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud
Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and...
Adam Kinzinger: Musk’s ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ Backlash Will Cut GOP in Pro-Dem Campaig...
Drastic Action: Trump White House Moving Faster than ‘News’ and Being Transparent While...
Drowning Dems: Hakeem Jeffries Sticks to Losing Script Against Trump as Party Sinks...
Spongebob Crypants: Trump and Musk Hilariously Troll Leftists Whining About Progress Repor...
Lefty Gets WRECKED for (Probably Fake) Story About Trump-Supporting Neighbor Getting Fired...
Carol Roth Gives an Example of Why 'Taking Action Now' on the Debt...

A Come To Jesus Monument? AI-Generated 200-Foot White House Christ Statue Fools the Faithful

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:33 AM on February 24, 2025
imgflip

A TikTok video of a 200-foot Jesus Christ statue on the White House lawn was wholly a hoax and had nothing to do with the Holy Ghost. One viewer says she wasn’t fooled thanks to Peter Doocy of Fox News. What? Don’t be a Doubting Thomas. We’ll explain it all.

Advertisement

Here are the details. (READ)

TikTok users appear to think there is a 200-foot statue of Jesus Christ on the White House lawn.

An account is sharing multiple AI videos of a Jesus statue being built in front of the White House.

The videos have amassed millions of views, tricking thousands of people into thinking the statue is real.“I'm speechless and I never thought I'd see this in my lifetime.”

“I have chills. This changes everything.”

“Thank you my President Donald J Trump.”Not everyone was fooled.

One woman noted that she watched Peter Doocy give an interview in that exact spot.“Nope just saw Peter Doocy give an interview in that exact spot,” she said.

Now check out the video. (WATCH)

So that one lady said she knew it was fake because Doocy just interviewed in the spot where the false idol was being built. That’s just too funny! Commenters say some other clues tipped them off that the video was AI.

Recommended

Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Some commenters were surprised so many were fooled by the video,

The statue video has some wishing it was true. Others say we don’t need our government endorsing a specific religion.

Advertisement

Probably best the leave this religious statue near the White House in the realm of AI fantasy.

Tags: CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP FUNNY HOAX JESUS WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days
Warren Squire
Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling of the U.S. Federal Government’
Warren Squire
Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and Her Racist Rhetoric
Warren Squire
Spongebob Crypants: Trump and Musk Hilariously Troll Leftists Whining About Progress Reports
Grateful Calvin
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud
Amy
Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a Hot Meal at the Marriott
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days Warren Squire
Advertisement