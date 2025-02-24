Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling of the U.S. Federal Government’

President Donald Trump’s purging of entrenched federal government workers has Obamaworld alum, Susan Rice, hitting cable ‘news’ shows to fret and complain. Rice met up with former Obama White House bud, Jen Psaki, to freak out over Elon Musk telling federal workers to fill out a simple job questionnaire. Oh, no!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

A strong indicator of the effectiveness of Trump/Elon’s efforts is the level of screeching from those who believed their grip on permanent power would never truly be challenged.



The Obama cabal is in shambles as they watch permanent DC be deconstructed, brick by brick — and… pic.twitter.com/drcTSjRXv0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

Here’s a pic of Rice and Psaki when President Donald Trump came into the White House in his first term. The Obamaworlders still think they’re in charge. Wrong!

Was thinking exactly of this picture listening to Psaki this morning



Jen Psaki is the centerpiece of Wokey Dokeys — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) February 23, 2025

It would be nice to see a dollar amount above each one of the people pictured heads of how much money they’ve earned off of the government teet, and as a result of them having worked in government. I can identify at least two that are very wealthy from government. — Paul 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@pypolk) February 23, 2025

I love this photo. The shock. The butt-hurt. It is glorious. — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) February 23, 2025

they feared this the last time.



they thought they won.



now we have to finish it. — bdavidsonlamb_ (@bdavidsonlamb1) February 23, 2025

The ability for them to put up an effective fight against Trump is gone. That’s why all these Democrats are moaning and panicking. Commenters have picked up on this.

They’re in shock. They owned that town and now they don’t. They’re powerless to stop it. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 23, 2025

EXACTLY.



The presidency was supposed to be a figurehead position, as permanent DC carried on with the real power indefinitely. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

Appears this was what democrats had their sights set on.

Funded by us, funneled thru Soros and Clinton foundations.

Stealing us blindly.



The American taxpayers are tired of bending over and taking it! — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) February 23, 2025

The unelected bureaucracy was supposed to run and control everything and now Trump’s obliterating huge sections of it and ending the Democrats’ cash flow they need to survive. Good news for us. Bad news for them.

“They’re literally dismantling the federal government!"



Yes, as promised. They say that like it's a bad thing 🤣🤣 — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) February 23, 2025

In one of the great ironies of the 21st century---as I say in my forthcoming book, "America in the 21st Century"---is that Zero was supposed to be this great "transformative" figure and he transformed nothing.



Donald Trump is THE transformative figure of the last 50 years. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) February 23, 2025

This IS what i voted for. — Ryan Tyre 🇺🇸 (@ryantyre) February 23, 2025

Schweikart is correct, President Barack Obama was pushed as this transformative figure but instead, Trump has assumed that role. Trump is the true agent of change and he’s doing exactly what the American people voted for him to do. Best of all, Rice and Psaki can't do a single thing to stop him.