Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a...
Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much...
Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the...
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud
Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and...
Adam Kinzinger: Musk’s ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ Backlash Will Cut GOP in Pro-Dem Campaig...
Drastic Action: Trump White House Moving Faster than ‘News’ and Being Transparent While...
Drowning Dems: Hakeem Jeffries Sticks to Losing Script Against Trump as Party Sinks...
Spongebob Crypants: Trump and Musk Hilariously Troll Leftists Whining About Progress Repor...
Lefty Gets WRECKED for (Probably Fake) Story About Trump-Supporting Neighbor Getting Fired...
Carol Roth Gives an Example of Why 'Taking Action Now' on the Debt...
WATCH: Whistleblower Spills ALL THE TEA About Approving Social Security Disability Benefit...
Delete Your Account: Jonah Goldberg's Tweets DISGUSTING Analogy for Trump's Russia-Ukraine...
Just Stopping By to Say Hello: Israeli Jets Do a Fly By of...

Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling of the U.S. Federal Government’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:52 AM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Donald Trump’s purging of entrenched federal government workers has Obamaworld alum, Susan Rice, hitting cable ‘news’ shows to fret and complain. Rice met up with former Obama White House bud, Jen Psaki, to freak out over Elon Musk telling federal workers to fill out a simple job questionnaire. Oh, no!

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Here’s a pic of Rice and Psaki when President Donald Trump came into the White House in his first term. The Obamaworlders still think they’re in charge. Wrong!

Recommended

Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud
Amy
Advertisement

The ability for them to put up an effective fight against Trump is gone. That’s why all these Democrats are moaning and panicking. Commenters have picked up on this.

The unelected bureaucracy was supposed to run and control everything and now Trump’s obliterating huge sections of it and ending the Democrats’ cash flow they need to survive. Good news for us. Bad news for them.

Advertisement

Schweikart is correct, President Barack Obama was pushed as this transformative figure but instead, Trump has assumed that role. Trump is the true agent of change and he’s doing exactly what the American people voted for him to do. Best of all, Rice and Psaki can't do a single thing to stop him.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK EMPLOYEES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FIRED JEN PSAKI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud
Amy
Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and Her Racist Rhetoric
Warren Squire
Spongebob Crypants: Trump and Musk Hilariously Troll Leftists Whining About Progress Reports
Grateful Calvin
Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much Lower Can It Go?
Warren Squire
Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the Dems' Week
Doug P.
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud Amy
Advertisement