New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline
'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From...
Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes...
Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses...
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon...
Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few...
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With...
Some California Reparations Bills Are Facing Opposition and Possible Legal Challenges
Overturning Roe Was the Easy Part: Pro-Life Debate Gets MUCH Tougher in a...
NPR Veteran Says They Lost Their Way After Trump’s Election
Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is...
Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote
President Joe Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Amtrak Stories

MSNBC Seeks Legal Commentary From Michael Avenatti (Speaking From an Interesting Location)

Doug P.  |  10:13 AM on April 10, 2024
meme

MSNBC has very selective journalistic standards as you know, but when a potential guest gets an opportunity for that one phone call it doesn't matter where they are, they are welcomed on air. That is, as long as the person is going to say what they want to hear.

Advertisement

The "location" of this particular guest is journalism gold: 

NBC, MSNBC and others in "journalism" were recently very selective about who was considered worthy of opining on their networks, but if you're going to say what they want to hear exceptions can be made:

That perfectly sums up the lefty media's "standards." 

Recommended

New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

How long will it be until CNN wants to have Avenatti on their shows?

He's going to be so jealous!

*** 

Related:

LOL: 'Creepy Porn Lawyer' Michael Avenatti taunts Tucker Carlson about 'karma' from federal prison

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline
FuzzyChimp
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon Musk
Brett T.
Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes Viral
Brett T.
'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From Bidenomics
ArtistAngie
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With a 'Nudge'
Brett T.
Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses in October
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Post POUNDED for Haughty Gene Hackman Headline FuzzyChimp
Advertisement