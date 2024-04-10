MSNBC Seeks Legal Commentary From Michael Avenatti (Speaking From an Interesting Location)

MSNBC has very selective journalistic standards as you know, but when a potential guest gets an opportunity for that one phone call it doesn't matter where they are, they are welcomed on air. That is, as long as the person is going to say what they want to hear.

Advertisement

The "location" of this particular guest is journalism gold:

Nothing like inviting legal commentary FROM PRISON. pic.twitter.com/yjIF02u5Wf — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 10, 2024

NBC, MSNBC and others in "journalism" were recently very selective about who was considered worthy of opining on their networks, but if you're going to say what they want to hear exceptions can be made:

MSNBC and like-minded two weeks ago: "We must keep liars like Ronna McDaniel off of our airwaves!"



Also MSNBC last night: https://t.co/rPCAZJ7ukA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 10, 2024

MSNBC LOGIC:



Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel isn’t allowed on air and we will riot in order to end her NBC contributorship.



But disgraced lawyer and extortionist Michael Avenatti is allowed to call in to MSNBC Primetime from federal prison. pic.twitter.com/Ah5uaG7G63 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 10, 2024

That perfectly sums up the lefty media's "standards."

Man they are still trying to make fetch happen — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 10, 2024

Is there a shortage of attorneys willing to go on TV? — sg (@latteconsrtve) April 10, 2024

How long will it be until CNN wants to have Avenatti on their shows?

@brianstelter hardest hit. — We are screwed...from a distance (@PornPops69) April 10, 2024

He's going to be so jealous!

***

Related:

LOL: 'Creepy Porn Lawyer' Michael Avenatti taunts Tucker Carlson about 'karma' from federal prison

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!