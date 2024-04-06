MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary

J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...
Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on April 06, 2024
meme

Many unanswered questions remain about what happened and why at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Not only that, but the FBI has yet to solve the mystery of who planted alleged pipe bombs near RNC and DNC headquarters: 

They can track down a grandma who belched within 100 yards of the Capitol that day but the identity of the person/people who planted the alleged pipe bombs remains a total mystery to the FBI.

In any case, the January 6th Commission put out its report and the narrative was set as far as Democrats and much of the media were concerned and they don't care to consider any other possible factors, such as the FBI's involvement:

As for the likes of MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, more information is not necessary because they've already got the story they want: 

That's today's MSM "journalism" in a nutshell! "We will tell you what you should know and nothing more is necessary."

That should be the cable net's new tagline: "MSNBC: We Don't Need the Whole Story."

Unfortunately we all know the answer to that question.

Don't even dare ask any questions or you'll be no better than an "insurrectionist."

Wallace perfectly summed up the current state of "journalism."

*** 

