MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary

Many unanswered questions remain about what happened and why at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Not only that, but the FBI has yet to solve the mystery of who planted alleged pipe bombs near RNC and DNC headquarters:

The FBI is still looking for the person who planted pipe bombs ahead of Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. https://t.co/W2wwV4GyrZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2024

They can track down a grandma who belched within 100 yards of the Capitol that day but the identity of the person/people who planted the alleged pipe bombs remains a total mystery to the FBI.

In any case, the January 6th Commission put out its report and the narrative was set as far as Democrats and much of the media were concerned and they don't care to consider any other possible factors, such as the FBI's involvement:

The FBI embedded themselves within the crowd on J6…



Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/7UZydJAQS6 pic.twitter.com/k9AhZUIKNT — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) April 2, 2024

As for the likes of MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, more information is not necessary because they've already got the story they want:

MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace gets upset w/ @RepClayHiggins for discussing undercover FBI agents’ role in 1/6: “The fact is that Jan 6 was a deadly insurrection in which Trump supporters beat cops with flagpoles, full stop. That’s it. You don’t need to tell the whole story of Jan 6. I… pic.twitter.com/CaO5RarqIC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2024

That's today's MSM "journalism" in a nutshell! "We will tell you what you should know and nothing more is necessary."

We don’t need the whole story lol https://t.co/MskvecOFuB — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 6, 2024

That should be the cable net's new tagline: "MSNBC: We Don't Need the Whole Story."

Hey Nicolle.

Are you claiming Higgins is lying?

If, it pans out he is correct.



Will you and your network public ally apologize for questioning his character?



Or, will you continue to incite division across the country?@MSNBC — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) April 6, 2024

Unfortunately we all know the answer to that question.

“You don’t need to tell the whole story of Jan 6.”



Got that?! Stop asking questions. You don’t need to hear the whole story. You’ll accept the truth is what we say it is or we’ll smear you with one of our meaningless labels and expel you to the fringes of society. https://t.co/nribIP50Bn — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) April 6, 2024

Don't even dare ask any questions or you'll be no better than an "insurrectionist."

"You don’t need to tell the whole story." — journalism today in a nutshell. https://t.co/NyXGAzM5tO — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 6, 2024

Wallace perfectly summed up the current state of "journalism."

***

