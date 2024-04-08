'Amazing'! Elon Musk, NASA Share Video of How the Eclipse Looked From Earth Orbit

Everybody's already seen plenty of photos (and experienced for themselves) of how the eclipse looked from the ground in many areas. Heck, certain people are even wondering if climate change might have played a role because the narrative takes precedence over any semblance of reality and science and a cult mentality has taken control.

Most of what we saw were videos and pics from the ground looking up, but even more fascinating to a large degree are views from Earth orbit looking down.

Elon Musk shared a video from one of the Starlink satellites:

View of the eclipse from orbit

pic.twitter.com/2jQGNhPf2v — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

That video is from a Starlink satellite:

View of the solar eclipse from a Starlink satellite on orbit pic.twitter.com/RAwT2uQUUh — Starlink (@Starlink) April 8, 2024

Wow!

Am I the only one that didn't know Starlink satellites have camera feeds?🤔 — ElectricTo11 (@ElectricTo11) April 8, 2024

Good to know.

No offense to the people who enjoyed their viewing. I'm glad you did.



But this is probably the only truly cool eclipse photo I've seen today.



Amazing. https://t.co/8cH6ohGmtE — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 9, 2024

Pretty awesome, right?

There was also some great video from the International Space Station, that happened to be in the right place at the right time:

Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space?



Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/2VrZ3Y1Fqz — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024

Astronauts on the International Space Station had an incredible view of the moon's shadow passing over Houlton, ME during the solar eclipse.



📹: NASATV pic.twitter.com/B8pRfEjw8H — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2024

That was incredible.

Thought I was done with the eclipse, but no. This is cool. https://t.co/rFDVeEmZ4V — Susan 🇺🇸🐊 (@SMF904) April 9, 2024

We now have plenty of time to rest up until the next eclipse is due for the U.S.

***

