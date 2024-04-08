'Amazing'! Elon Musk, NASA Share Video of How the Eclipse Looked From Earth Orbit

Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'
Doug P.  |  9:15 PM on April 08, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Everybody's already seen plenty of photos (and experienced for themselves) of how the eclipse looked from the ground in many areas. Heck, certain people are even wondering if climate change might have played a role because the narrative takes precedence over any semblance of reality and science and a cult mentality has taken control. 

Most of what we saw were videos and pics from the ground looking up, but even more fascinating to a large degree are views from Earth orbit looking down.

Elon Musk shared a video from one of the Starlink satellites: 

That video is from a Starlink satellite:

Wow!

Good to know.

Pretty awesome, right?

There was also some great video from the International Space Station, that happened to be in the right place at the right time:

That was incredible. 

We now have plenty of time to rest up until the next eclipse is due for the U.S.

*** 

