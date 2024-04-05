Dana Loesch Notes Biden WH Set a New Record for Single-Day Knee-Bending

Yesterday Fox News' Peter Doocy let the White House's John Kirby know that Biden's support for Israel no longer appears to be "unwavering." Kirby tried to spin his way out of the question but yes, Biden's support for Israel has wavered:

Fox News’ Peter Doocy presses the White House on the Biden administration’s "rock-solid and unwavering" support for Israel.



DOOCY: "That is not true anymore, correct?"



KIRBY: "It is true."



DOOCY: "How is his support unwavering, but you're also reconsidering policy choices?"… pic.twitter.com/d9BDtJpyjP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2024

Also yesterday, Kirby made it clear that the Biden administration doesn't support independence for Taiwan:

KIRBY: "We don't support independence for Taiwan." pic.twitter.com/pLPtp8hKix — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2024

It's too bad the United States can't remain independent from the Biden administration, but here we are.

Add it all up and Dana Loesch reminded us Team Biden's set a new same-day record!

Biden bent the knee to both Hamas and China in the same day, it's a new record https://t.co/5M3XwI6FFq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 4, 2024

Quite the distinction for the "respected on the world stage again" bunch.

The Biden Administration is going to get many people k*lled all over the world. 💔 https://t.co/XUICrpwnQu — AMERICANGIRL1🇺🇸 (@pr0650) April 5, 2024

Including inside the country.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman continues to show Biden how it should be done.

***

