Dana Loesch Notes Biden WH Set a New Record for Single-Day Knee-Bending

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on April 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday Fox News' Peter Doocy let the White House's John Kirby know that Biden's support for Israel no longer appears to be "unwavering." Kirby tried to spin his way out of the question but yes, Biden's support for Israel has wavered:

Advertisement

Also yesterday, Kirby made it clear that the Biden administration doesn't support independence for Taiwan:

It's too bad the United States can't remain independent from the Biden administration, but here we are.

Add it all up and Dana Loesch reminded us Team Biden's set a new same-day record!

Advertisement

Quite the distinction for the "respected on the world stage again" bunch.

Including inside the country.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman continues to show Biden how it should be done.

*** 

