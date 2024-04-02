'We Are So Screwed': SecState Blinken Announces How He Just Made the Nation More Secure

The Biden White House isn't handling national security in the traditional sense, and by "traditional" we mean ways that actually make the country more secure (i.e. turning away people attempting to enter the country illegally).

Advertisement

How is the Biden administration handling the issue of national security in addition to a border that is open in many areas? Their "priorities" were on full display yet again with an announcement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

Today, I appointed Zakiya Carr Johnson as the State Department's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. Zakiya will lead @StateDeptDEIA, which advances national security by building a workforce that reflects the America it represents. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 2, 2024

There's really only one appropriate way to react to posts like that:

We are so screwed — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 2, 2024

And then some -- that is, unless things change awfully fast.

If that were true, the hires would be majority white, straight and non Ivy League educated. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 2, 2024

It's possible this administration doesn't want to represent those people so they don't count toward their self-imposed quotas.

Delete this, April's fools was yesterday. — Taco Slayer (@tacoslayer16) April 2, 2024

For the Biden White House, every day is April Fools Day. Too bad the rest of us are also along for the ride.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!