'We Are So Screwed': SecState Blinken Announces How He Just Made the Nation More Secure

Doug P.  |  4:30 PM on April 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House isn't handling national security in the traditional sense, and by "traditional" we mean ways that actually make the country more secure (i.e. turning away people attempting to enter the country illegally).

How is the Biden administration handling the issue of national security in addition to a border that is open in many areas? Their "priorities" were on full display yet again with an announcement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken: 

There's really only one appropriate way to react to posts like that:

And then some -- that is, unless things change awfully fast.

It's possible this administration doesn't want to represent those people so they don't count toward their self-imposed quotas.

For the Biden White House, every day is April Fools Day. Too bad the rest of us are also along for the ride.

