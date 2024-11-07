From 'Sharp as a Tack' to Start the Attack: Dems Blame Biden for Kamala's Catastrophic Campaign

Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
Warren Squire  |  6:00 AM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Let the fingerpointing begin! The Democrat Party is searching for someone to blame for its recent trouncing by President-Elect Donald Trump. The obvious culprit is presidential candidate Kamala Harris. But, Dems are instead pointing at current White House occupant, President Joe Biden. Presidential politics is a horse race, but Democrats are saying the saddle Biden put on Kamala was simply too much for his Vice President to bear.

Read on.

While many Democrats blame Biden, others say Dems should take the blame for covering Biden's obvious public cognitive decline. If they had acted earlier they could have convinced Biden to resign and given Kamala or other candidates a chance to win a primary and prep for taking on Trump.

Of course, Dems chose to push a cover-up.

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
None of this matters, though.

Kamala Harris was always going to be a horrible candidate. A primary might have brought forth a better option, but Dems chose to skip that bit of Democracy for expediency. So, Kamala was crowned and then she picked the worst possible VP candidate in modern American history.

She simply sucked.

Kamala was the choice and she was obliterated by the more experienced Trump.

She had opportunities to expand her appeal, but she refused to go on Joe Rogan's immensely popular podcast. That costs her male votes she desperately needed. In the end, she doomed herself.

Now all that's left is the childish mudslinging. That's fine, we love watching Dems destroy themselves. Meanwhile, President-Elect Donald Trump is already getting his administration off the ground and ready to move back into the White House. Inauguration Day 2025 can't get here soon enough.

