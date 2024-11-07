From 'Sharp as a Tack' to Start the Attack: Dems Blame Biden for Kamala's Catastrophic Campaign

Let the fingerpointing begin! The Democrat Party is searching for someone to blame for its recent trouncing by President-Elect Donald Trump. The obvious culprit is presidential candidate Kamala Harris. But, Dems are instead pointing at current White House occupant, President Joe Biden. Presidential politics is a horse race, but Democrats are saying the saddle Biden put on Kamala was simply too much for his Vice President to bear.

Read on.

Dems are livid at Biden after Trump's win.



Officials and party operatives told us that by the time he decided to pass the torch to Harris, he'd saddled her with too many challenges and far too little time to build a winning case for herself. https://t.co/FKkngOJP1X — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2024

While many Democrats blame Biden, others say Dems should take the blame for covering Biden's obvious public cognitive decline. If they had acted earlier they could have convinced Biden to resign and given Kamala or other candidates a chance to win a primary and prep for taking on Trump.

Of course, Dems chose to push a cover-up.

If the Dems are mad at Biden, remember, they lied to the American public (and themselves) since 2020.



Everyone could see his cognitive decline…except them, apparently.



They have no one to blame except themselves. — LaborUnionNews.com (@WorkPlaceRpt) November 7, 2024

Sure let’s blame the guy with dementia. 🤣🤣 — Fauxlanthropist (@dekdarion) November 7, 2024

They should first look in the mirror for playing dumb for years about his mental condition. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) November 7, 2024

Wait! I thought he was as sharp as a tack? — Suzanne Obermeyer (@SuzanneHopeOb) November 7, 2024

None of this matters, though.

Kamala Harris was always going to be a horrible candidate. A primary might have brought forth a better option, but Dems chose to skip that bit of Democracy for expediency. So, Kamala was crowned and then she picked the worst possible VP candidate in modern American history.

She simply sucked.

Harris couldn’t work her way out of a paper bag. She’s not bright or authentic. It’s as simple as that. No need to overthink things. — Robert Grooters (@grooters) November 7, 2024

Excuses excuses. Just admit it. Kamala was a horrible choice and the Dems should’ve held a primary — Goldstein (@jgoldsteinlaw) November 7, 2024

It could be that she just sucks and never earned anything in her life. You dips*its consider that? — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) November 7, 2024

Kamala was the choice and she was obliterated by the more experienced Trump.

She had opportunities to expand her appeal, but she refused to go on Joe Rogan's immensely popular podcast. That costs her male votes she desperately needed. In the end, she doomed herself.

Kamala had every opportunity to make her case to the American people.



The deeper problem is a political party that Budlight’ed itself.



The Dems can fix what’s broken or sling mud at each other.



Feel free to choose the mudslinging. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 7, 2024

Now all that's left is the childish mudslinging. That's fine, we love watching Dems destroy themselves. Meanwhile, President-Elect Donald Trump is already getting his administration off the ground and ready to move back into the White House. Inauguration Day 2025 can't get here soon enough.