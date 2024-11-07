Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump Supporters

Roughly nine years ago, many Democrats self-deleted themselves from relationships with family and friends. It was all because they couldn't handle that their loved ones were now Trump supporters. Dem sons and daughters left behind MAGA parents, taking grandkids with them. Dem friends ended lifelong relationships with MAGA friends. It was one-sided, Dems abandoned MAGA. It was painful and shocking, but life went on. Now that President-Elect Donald Trump has obliterated Kamala Harris those same Dems could be re-inserting themselves back into our MAGA lives, but not to apologize.

Look at this.

Tonight's Rachel Maddow monologue is amazing. She is urging people to unburn bridges with (I infer) old Trumpy friends and relatives, book clubs, etc, to join groups ... to connect with people who voted for Trump so you can try to persuade them. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 7, 2024

Persuade?

Maddow and many others in media have spread many lies about Trump and his supporters for almost a decade now. If we didn't buy your lies then, we certainly aren't going to buy them now.

No one is wants this manipulative nonsense.

Every weeknight for two years, Rachel Maddow told wild and utterly false stories about how Trump treasonously colluded with Russia to steal an election. She's faced no professional consequences. Forgive me if this seems more like a desire to manipulate than build bridges. https://t.co/x3HlBdZNrs — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 7, 2024

So…she thinks relationships are transactional and based on manipulation? No thanks.

I have little interest in reconnecting with someone so shallow that they cut ties with me over politics.

But also not surprised she views life in this way. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) November 7, 2024

I don't think Trump supporters can be persuaded to her point of view---and usually it was the Maddow people who burned the bridge. Perhaps the Maddow people ought not to be so extreme — pointsnfigures (@pointsnfigures1) November 7, 2024

It might be different if Maddow and Dems were to apologize. There could be a sliver of a chance that some MAGA folks would let them back in. But this Borg approach ('You will be assimilated') will go nowhere.

For many, Dems simply did too much evil to say 'let bygones be bygones'.

Access denied b**ch.



We’ve got loved ones dead from Covid and you danced on their graves while eulogizing George Floyd.



Get wrekt. — H2K TRAUMA KITS (@BowTiedGasMask) November 7, 2024

No. Those days are done. Your side tried to impeach him, bankrupt him, jail him and kill him.



The days of reaching across the aisle are over. — Garbage Maynard (@ItIsMaynard) November 7, 2024

Some things can't be undone. Maddow and her Democrat Party called average Americans Nazis, fascists, racists, and garbage - all because they disagreed. Dems still believe you're a Nazi, but think they can re-educate you and turn you into a 'good' Democrat.

No thanks, Dems!

She has spent years pushing the prejudicial collectivist idea that says individuals are nothing more than avatars for their racial or gender group.



And people who objected to this racism were called Nazis.



Some things cannot be unsaid once uttered. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) November 7, 2024

Do you mean the people she was calling Nazis 36 hours ago? — Cass Barrett (@cassbarrett16) November 7, 2024

I don’t know if one night of mea culpas will erase eight years of calling people Satan on Earth and the Fuhrer, but that’s just me. 🤷‍♀️ — Bonn! (@Possiblyinabit) November 7, 2024

Hard pass. We are glad you’re all gone. Uninformed, ignorant, racists don’t really add anything to our lives — Kate Tyler (@verykate45) November 7, 2024

Democrats stay where you are. Your toxic Trojan horse will never be let back inside the MAGA gates. We were patient and you just spun further into hate and madness. We've enjoyed you being gone and we plan on keeping it that way.