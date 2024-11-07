Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump Supporters

Work Ethic, Dedication, and Persistence: The Legacy of Scott Presler
Warren Squire  |  7:00 AM on November 07, 2024
Townhall Media

Roughly nine years ago, many Democrats self-deleted themselves from relationships with family and friends. It was all because they couldn't handle that their loved ones were now Trump supporters. Dem sons and daughters left behind MAGA parents, taking grandkids with them. Dem friends ended lifelong relationships with MAGA friends. It was one-sided, Dems abandoned MAGA. It was painful and shocking, but life went on. Now that President-Elect Donald Trump has obliterated Kamala Harris those same Dems could be re-inserting themselves back into our MAGA lives, but not to apologize.

Look at this.

Persuade?

Maddow and many others in media have spread many lies about Trump and his supporters for almost a decade now. If we didn't buy your lies then, we certainly aren't going to buy them now.

No one is wants this manipulative nonsense.

It might be different if Maddow and Dems were to apologize. There could be a sliver of a chance that some MAGA folks would let them back in. But this Borg approach ('You will be assimilated') will go nowhere.

For many, Dems simply did too much evil to say 'let bygones be bygones'.

Some things can't be undone. Maddow and her Democrat Party called average Americans Nazis, fascists, racists, and garbage - all because they disagreed. Dems still believe you're a Nazi, but think they can re-educate you and turn you into a 'good' Democrat.

No thanks, Dems!

Democrats stay where you are. Your toxic Trojan horse will never be let back inside the MAGA gates. We were patient and you just spun further into hate and madness. We've enjoyed you being gone and we plan on keeping it that way.

