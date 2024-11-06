Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’

VIP
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This is kind of weird. As we reported Tuesday night, Kamala Harris' campaign headquarters closed up early, at around 11 p.m. The campaign had stopped responding to queries from CNN and other major media outlets. Harris herself disappeared, and those campaign staffers left behind were told to “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.”

There was a mystifying message sent out to Harris campaign staffers Wednesday by Harriz-Walz spokeswoman Lauren Hitt. It wasn't really a message as much as a "template text for your campaign friends." Thank them for everything they did. Offer to buy them a drink. But "do not ask what happened." Wednesday apparently wasn't the day for that. Nor is Thanksgiving.

Maybe that's why there's so little introspection from the Democrats today.

"Can I help you move?" We guess there were some poor slobs who actually packed up and moved to D.C. to work on the campaign and then get jobs with the administration.

When is the day to talk about what happened? Christmas?

***

