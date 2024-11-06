Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’

This is kind of weird. As we reported Tuesday night, Kamala Harris' campaign headquarters closed up early, at around 11 p.m. The campaign had stopped responding to queries from CNN and other major media outlets. Harris herself disappeared, and those campaign staffers left behind were told to “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.”

Advertisement

There was a mystifying message sent out to Harris campaign staffers Wednesday by Harriz-Walz spokeswoman Lauren Hitt. It wasn't really a message as much as a "template text for your campaign friends." Thank them for everything they did. Offer to buy them a drink. But "do not ask what happened." Wednesday apparently wasn't the day for that. Nor is Thanksgiving.

A template text for your campaign friends:



Thank you so much for everything you did.



Can I buy you a drink? Can I help you move?



No need to respond right now, just want you to know I’m thinking of you.



**Do not ask what happened. It’s not the day. Neither is Thanksgiving. — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) November 6, 2024

Did something happen? — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 6, 2024

Wait what happened — Tree Hugger Samuel Alito (@GorsuchMaskless) November 6, 2024

You okay, did something important happen? 😆 — JC (@_JCRM_) November 6, 2024

Something happened? What was that? — OcalaGuy (@GuyOcala) November 6, 2024

Lol. Don't ask what happened. — Karan Breggia (@KaranStJohn) November 6, 2024

Maybe that's why there's so little introspection from the Democrats today.

What happened? Oh wait your side lost HUGE — Randall (@Randall1483894) November 6, 2024

What happened? A complete sweep of the swing states. Why did the American people reject her message so badly? — 🇺🇸 Todd Johnson 🏈 (@toddingeorgia) November 6, 2024

Good Lord you people are pathetic — 3 Star Living (@muffalettamunch) November 6, 2024

By "buy you a drink", did you begin typing this after you already had a bunch yourself? It's incoherent. And weird. — 40Cubed (@40Cubed) November 6, 2024

"Can I help you move?" We guess there were some poor slobs who actually packed up and moved to D.C. to work on the campaign and then get jobs with the administration.

Are you helping your friends move to Canada so they don’t get rounded up and sent to the camps? That’s very thoughtful 🥰 — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) November 6, 2024

Cope and seethe — Player (@Player174924) November 6, 2024

When is the day to talk about what happened? Christmas?

***