Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Both Cry Over Kamala's Loss

We won't lie. There's a certain level of schadenfreude going around today. After years of attacking Donald Trump and his voters as 'fascists' and 'Nazis' and 'garbage', to see Donald Trump win the election so soundly is really, well, a joy.

Speaking of, all the joy is gone from the Democratic Party. What remains is the wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Oh, and some tears on MSNBC.

WATCH:

The sweet, sweet *literal* liberal tears are flowing ENDLESSLY on MSNBC right now 🤣🔥



This is so pathetic 😆 pic.twitter.com/nz9ZOwYdJO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 6, 2024

If MSNBC wants to know how we got here, they should take a good, long look in a mirror.

Aren’t these the same people that have been screaming accept the results for 2 years lmao — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 6, 2024

YUP.

I am enjoying this way too much I am starting to feel guilty — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 6, 2024

Today we get to enjoy a victory lap.

They are trying to connect with the viewers. Many Kamala supporters feel betrayed by MSM.

They said she was winning. They said people were voting for her — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) November 6, 2024

A fair point.

The media should have to answer for these lies.

They were enablers for 4 years.



They fought Trump for 8 years.



The media is the problem...look at the mental issues people have today. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 6, 2024

Truly. They've kept telling people Trump is going to put them in camps, take away their rights.

No wonder Lefties are insane.

What she had to go through?



You mean stuff like this ... https://t.co/eS8ICx5xUb — E. Lee Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@ELeeZimmerman) November 6, 2024

She was a tyrant and had north of 90% turnover rate.

She's not a warm, fuzzy woman.

These people are not voting for a President, they are voting for a symbol of social status.



They are so detached from reality, they can't comprehend that someone who can't pay for groceries cares nothing about this. — Mind Prison (@M1ndPrison) November 6, 2024

Because none of the policies they force on us harm them.

Claire doesn't have to worry about inflation.

But Claire wasn't the only one who got teary-eyed:

NEW: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Governor Tim Walz seen crying as Kamala Harris gives her concession speech.



Not surprising.



The moment came as Harris seemed to choke up herself during the speech. pic.twitter.com/qK0V5XklvF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

Geez.

The attempted and failed new faces of masculinity 😏 pic.twitter.com/s7aQcrtZPe — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 6, 2024

Yeah, that didn't go too well, huh?

She couldn’t even speak to her supporters last night. She’s vile — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 6, 2024

Very Clintonesque of her.

So when Trump says “Fight Fight Fight” it’s instigating violence but when she says to “keep fighting” that’s different? — Josh Levitan (@CTUJosh) November 6, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.



These are the weak men who have created hard times.



Cry harder. — Jurden Peeturdson (@peeturdsonCTO) November 6, 2024

Hard times create strong men. Thank goodness.

She shouldn't have been the candidate and was completely out of her depth. But she's still the team captain. Not speaking the night of the election was cowardly, weak & shameful https://t.co/yoBWBE8nKT — Henri d'Anselme (@semperfidem2004) November 6, 2024

Yup.

“To my extraordinary team” her staff had a 90% turnover rate. Basically impossible in any industry https://t.co/si49WZx5cV — Will Ruholt (@MarvinsRoomWill) November 6, 2024

Really impressive. And not in a good way.