Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Both Cry Over Kamala's Loss

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on November 06, 2024
We won't lie. There's a certain level of schadenfreude going around today. After years of attacking Donald Trump and his voters as 'fascists' and 'Nazis' and 'garbage', to see Donald Trump win the election so soundly is really, well, a joy.

Speaking of, all the joy is gone from the Democratic Party. What remains is the wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Oh, and some tears on MSNBC.

WATCH:

If MSNBC wants to know how we got here, they should take a good, long look in a mirror.

YUP.

Today we get to enjoy a victory lap.

A fair point.

The media should have to answer for these lies.

Truly. They've kept telling people Trump is going to put them in camps, take away their rights.

No wonder Lefties are insane.

She was a tyrant and had north of 90% turnover rate.

She's not a warm, fuzzy woman.

Because none of the policies they force on us harm them.

Claire doesn't have to worry about inflation.

But Claire wasn't the only one who got teary-eyed:

Geez.

Yeah, that didn't go too well, huh?

Very Clintonesque of her.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Hard times create strong men. Thank goodness.

Yup.

Really impressive. And not in a good way.

