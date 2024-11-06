Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Both Cry Over Kamala's Loss

We won't lie. There's a certain level of schadenfreude going around today. After years of attacking Donald Trump and his voters as 'fascists' and 'Nazis' and 'garbage', to see Donald Trump win the election so soundly is really, well, a joy.
Speaking of, all the joy is gone from the Democratic Party. What remains is the wailing and gnashing of teeth.
Oh, and some tears on MSNBC.
WATCH:
The sweet, sweet *literal* liberal tears are flowing ENDLESSLY on MSNBC right now 🤣🔥— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 6, 2024
This is so pathetic 😆 pic.twitter.com/nz9ZOwYdJO
If MSNBC wants to know how we got here, they should take a good, long look in a mirror.
Aren’t these the same people that have been screaming accept the results for 2 years lmao— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 6, 2024
YUP.
I am enjoying this way too much I am starting to feel guilty— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 6, 2024
Today we get to enjoy a victory lap.
They are trying to connect with the viewers. Many Kamala supporters feel betrayed by MSM.— Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) November 6, 2024
They said she was winning. They said people were voting for her
A fair point.
The media should have to answer for these lies.
They were enablers for 4 years.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 6, 2024
They fought Trump for 8 years.
The media is the problem...look at the mental issues people have today.
Truly. They've kept telling people Trump is going to put them in camps, take away their rights.
No wonder Lefties are insane.
What she had to go through?— E. Lee Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@ELeeZimmerman) November 6, 2024
You mean stuff like this ... https://t.co/eS8ICx5xUb
She was a tyrant and had north of 90% turnover rate.
She's not a warm, fuzzy woman.
These people are not voting for a President, they are voting for a symbol of social status.— Mind Prison (@M1ndPrison) November 6, 2024
They are so detached from reality, they can't comprehend that someone who can't pay for groceries cares nothing about this.
Because none of the policies they force on us harm them.
Claire doesn't have to worry about inflation.
But Claire wasn't the only one who got teary-eyed:
NEW: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Governor Tim Walz seen crying as Kamala Harris gives her concession speech.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024
Not surprising.
The moment came as Harris seemed to choke up herself during the speech. pic.twitter.com/qK0V5XklvF
Geez.
The attempted and failed new faces of masculinity 😏 pic.twitter.com/s7aQcrtZPe— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 6, 2024
Yeah, that didn't go too well, huh?
She couldn’t even speak to her supporters last night. She’s vile— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 6, 2024
Very Clintonesque of her.
So when Trump says “Fight Fight Fight” it’s instigating violence but when she says to “keep fighting” that’s different?— Josh Levitan (@CTUJosh) November 6, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.— Jurden Peeturdson (@peeturdsonCTO) November 6, 2024
These are the weak men who have created hard times.
Cry harder.
Hard times create strong men. Thank goodness.
She shouldn't have been the candidate and was completely out of her depth. But she's still the team captain. Not speaking the night of the election was cowardly, weak & shameful https://t.co/yoBWBE8nKT— Henri d'Anselme (@semperfidem2004) November 6, 2024
Yup.
“To my extraordinary team” her staff had a 90% turnover rate. Basically impossible in any industry https://t.co/si49WZx5cV— Will Ruholt (@MarvinsRoomWill) November 6, 2024
Really impressive. And not in a good way.
