KJP: Anybody Slamming WH Trans Proclamation on Easter is Spreading Misinfo and Sowing Division

Earlier today at the White House Easter Egg Roll, President Biden was asked about House Speaker Mike Johnson's criticism of the White House putting out a "Transgender Day of Visibility" proclamation on Easter, and his response indicates the president either doesn't know what's going on in the WH or doesn't remember:

Advertisement

"I didn’t do that," Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday 'trans day of visibility." Asked about Speaker Johnson's claim otherwise, the president replied, "he’s thoroughly uninformed." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 1, 2024

Things got even more pathetic and shameless at today's White House briefing when Karine Jean-Pierre accused many on the Right of pushing "misinformation."

KJP calls backlash over Biden’s proclamation for trans visibility on Easter “misinformation” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 1, 2024

KJP also laughably said that "misinformation" from the Right is evidence of their attempts to divide Americans. Projection alert!

THEYRE TRYING TO COVER IT UP!!!



KJP: The claim that Biden declared Easter Sunday as "Transgender Day of Visibility" is "misinformation."



pic.twitter.com/nAwlIuOGdq — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 1, 2024

The Republicans are trying to divide Americans with misinformation, claims the most lying and divisive administration of all time.

It's "misinformation," unless that is you look it up on the White House's website.

The lying is so easy because their media friends ignore the lies. https://t.co/AHsoSDJvNG — casual logic (observations)🇺🇸 (@Charles96435711) April 1, 2024

Speaking of Biden & Company's media pals, the Associated Press could be counted on to try and help spin a question in Biden's favor right out of the gate:

AP’s Will Weissert: “So, the criticism over the Transgender Day of Visibility, the WH said that the President wouldn't abuse his faith for political purposes. Does the President think that's what Republicans are doing on this?”



KJP: “I mean, look, just a couple of things. And,… pic.twitter.com/2svPyQ6BRk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2024

Set up question by the AP…. — Don Carter (@d1carter) April 1, 2024

Team Biden can always count on the hacks at the AP.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!