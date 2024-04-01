Careful Not to Step in the BS: Leftist Says He's 'Afraid' to Put...
KJP: Anybody Slamming WH Trans Proclamation on Easter is Spreading Misinfo and Sowing Division

Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on April 01, 2024
meme

Earlier today at the White House Easter Egg Roll, President Biden was asked about House Speaker Mike Johnson's criticism of the White House putting out a "Transgender Day of Visibility" proclamation on Easter, and his response indicates the president either doesn't know what's going on in the WH or doesn't remember:

Things got even more pathetic and shameless at today's White House briefing when Karine Jean-Pierre accused many on the Right of pushing "misinformation."

KJP also laughably said that "misinformation" from the Right is evidence of their attempts to divide Americans. Projection alert!

The Republicans are trying to divide Americans with misinformation, claims the most lying and divisive administration of all time.

It's "misinformation," unless that is you look it up on the White House's website.

Speaking of Biden & Company's media pals, the Associated Press could be counted on to try and help spin a question in Biden's favor right out of the gate:

Team Biden can always count on the hacks at the AP.

