NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It DOESN'T Say

Today the funeral was held for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller who was killed in the line of duty by a career criminal who had 21 prior arrests.

New York Democrats like Gov. Kathy Hochul and others might hope nobody notices what's really to blame for many similar tragedies, but the police certainly know. Hochul discovered that when attempting to attend the wake this week for Officer Diller:

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets Round of Applause — for Leaving Slain NYPD Officer Diller's Funeral



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul quickly wore out her welcome at slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's funeral as her photo-op went horribly awry.



NYPD make it clear that her presence was… pic.twitter.com/0y7ez3LSmS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 29, 2024

This is the moment Democrat Kathy Hochul was turned away at the wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. pic.twitter.com/rJe5pUsUmE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 29, 2024

Today Gov. Hochul's account put out a statement that rings hollow for many reasons:

Flags are at half-staff on all state buildings today in honor of Officer Jonathan Diller.



His heroism and dedication to protecting New Yorkers will never be forgotten. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the NYPD as they grieve this senseless loss. pic.twitter.com/1uoWZXQNiv — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 30, 2024

If they cared New York's liberal politicians would be calling for an end to insane pro-crime policies:

Not a single Democrat official in NY cares about this cop and everyone knows it



Just stop — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 30, 2024

Did I miss your call on the legislators to change the no-bail laws that enabled the suspect to fell Officer Diller? https://t.co/6pgB0dpKyc — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 30, 2024

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller might be alive today if it wasn’t for Governor Kathy Hochul’s soft-on-crime policies that let Diller’s alleged mųrderer be on the streets.



Hochul wasn’t welcome at Officer Diller’s wake as a result.



The Governor should do what’s right and resign. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 30, 2024

Instead, lefty politicians will continue to blame "gun violence" without the slightest bit of introspection.

I know they just asked you to leave the wake but hopefully New Yorkers will also ask you to leave the state next. — Michael Scaglione (@Scagz89) March 30, 2024

Holy Lord lady, just take the L and hush!



When you’re stuck in a hole the first step is STOP DIGGING!! https://t.co/zIKLcfMZak pic.twitter.com/CjezjTY4Hr — Hugh Jastle (@hughjastle69) March 30, 2024

Eliminate the deadly “Bail reform” before you hoist these flags back up! https://t.co/IPF7kV9OcT — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) March 30, 2024

We won't hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

