NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It DOESN'T Say

Doug P.  |  2:39 PM on March 30, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Today the funeral was held for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller who was killed in the line of duty by a career criminal who had 21 prior arrests.

New York Democrats like Gov. Kathy Hochul and others might hope nobody notices what's really to blame for many similar tragedies, but the police certainly know. Hochul discovered that when attempting to attend the wake this week for Officer Diller:

Today Gov. Hochul's account put out a statement that rings hollow for many reasons: 

If they cared New York's liberal politicians would be calling for an end to insane pro-crime policies:

Instead, lefty politicians will continue to blame "gun violence" without the slightest bit of introspection.

We won't hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

*** 

