David Axelrod Agrees Biden's Celeb Shindig vs. Trump at Officer's Wake Was a Bad Look BUT...

Yesterday President Biden, accompanied by Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert, had another "great moment in horrible political optics" as they headed up a star-studded NYC fundraiser while not far away Donald Trump attended the wake for an NYPD officer who was killed by a career criminal who had 21 prior arrests.

The New York Post summed up the contrast this way:

Today's cover: Trump declares slain NYPD cop’s death must not be in vain after attending wake: ‘Something has to come out of it’ https://t.co/Q1DrtAMi93 pic.twitter.com/jSFqfbDzXk — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2024

Bill Kristol said it was an "unfortunate day politically for the Democrats" (one that was self-inflicted and they won't care because a former Obama adviser will explain why shortly):

An unfortunate day politically for the Democrats.



Biden does a fancy NYC fundraiser in the midst of chaotic left-wing street protests--looks like limousine liberalism plus the breakdown of law and order.



And Trump attends the wake of a slain NYPD police officer on Long Island. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 29, 2024

David Axelrod agrees, but takes into account the "how shameless politicians view things" perspective:

Not wrong. But in the big scheme of things, the $25 million will probably mean more than the look. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 29, 2024

Well, "the look" is pretty bad, but hey, the Biden campaign raked in $25 million so whatevs!

“The look” is a dead NYPD cop, his widow and child. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 29, 2024

Every now and then they just say it right out loud:

Trump attends the wake of a slain NYPD police officer while Biden raises $25 million with Obama, Clinton and Colbert.



But according to David Axelrod, the money raised is truly the important thing. https://t.co/LEfJi1HHfP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 29, 2024

“The $25 million that Biden raised at his fundraiser with Obama and Clinton means more than the look of Trump going to the funeral of a fallen soldier” says Axelrod



Democrats don’t like people. They like money and power. Remember that when you vote in November https://t.co/juWSdOwaar — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) March 29, 2024

$25 million > a slain police officer. - the Democrats. https://t.co/zc0lEn8kat — Bladed Flop Shot (@GeorgiaMan45) March 29, 2024

How will 50 donations of $500,000 each from rich elitists mean more than a slain police officer who lost his life as a result of liberal policies? https://t.co/c3zRGTiSAF — LetsGoBrandon 🍊🇺🇸 (@FinnishGuy6) March 29, 2024

And rest assured the wealthy celebs who donated all that money to the "walls don't work and guns don't make you safer" Democrat candidate live in gated communities and have armed security.

Hillary Clinton had a much bigger war chest than candidate Trump. Didn't matter. https://t.co/xns4WLSBnL — Camacho2024 🇺🇸 ⛰ 🇩🇪 🇳🇱 🌈 (@jcschmieder) March 29, 2024

Yes, the "wealthy celebrities will carry me across the finish line" approach didn't work out so well for Hillary. Hopefully the result is the same for Biden.

***

