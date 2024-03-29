Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes...
Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden...
Breaking: 'Roots' Start Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87
Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser a...
Biden PARTYING With Lizzo While Trump Attended Cop's Wake MUST Look Bad 'Cuz...
Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE...
OOF: Marriage Is Upper Middle Class WHITE SUPREMACY, Says ... Upper Middle Class...
MLK Jr. Spirit Award Winner Wishes Utter Death and Worse to Those Who...
MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes
White House: Senate Republicans Are Relentlessly Smearing Biden's Judicial Nominee
Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn
Here Are More Harrowing Details About Nex Benedict
Idaho Tribune Announces Cash Reward for Evidence of 'Hate Crime' Against Basketball Team

David Axelrod Agrees Biden's Celeb Shindig vs. Trump at Officer's Wake Was a Bad Look BUT...

Doug P.  |  10:25 AM on March 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday President Biden, accompanied by Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert, had another "great moment in horrible political optics" as they headed up a star-studded NYC fundraiser while not far away Donald Trump attended the wake for an NYPD officer who was killed by a career criminal who had 21 prior arrests.

Advertisement

The New York Post summed up the contrast this way: 

Bill Kristol said it was an "unfortunate day politically for the Democrats" (one that was self-inflicted and they won't care because a former Obama adviser will explain why shortly): 

David Axelrod agrees, but takes into account the "how shameless politicians view things" perspective:

Well, "the look" is pretty bad, but hey, the Biden campaign raked in $25 million so whatevs!

Recommended

LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Every now and then they just say it right out loud:

And rest assured the wealthy celebs who donated all that money to the "walls don't work and guns don't make you safer" Democrat candidate live in gated communities and have armed security.

Advertisement

Yes, the "wealthy celebrities will carry me across the finish line" approach didn't work out so well for Hillary. Hopefully the result is the same for Biden.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL
Sam J.
Biden PARTYING With Lizzo While Trump Attended Cop's Wake MUST Look Bad 'Cuz Lefties Are Freaking TF OUT
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE Rake
Grateful Calvin
Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser as Only HE Can
Sam J.
OOF: Marriage Is Upper Middle Class WHITE SUPREMACY, Says ... Upper Middle Class White Divorcee
Grateful Calvin
Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden MEGA-Fundraiser
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement