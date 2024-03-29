BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for Biden

HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans...
Doug P.  |  12:26 PM on March 29, 2024
Screenshot of meme

Yesterday President Biden held a "star-studded fundraiser" in New York City with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert, Lizzo and others on the same day Donald Trump attended the wake for a slain NYPD officer at the family's invitation. Even former Obama adviser David Axelrod admitted it was a bad look but probably worth the $25 million the Biden campaign raised that'll be used to buy ads lying to people about how great everything's going while blaming Trump for the rest.

The New York Post summed up the day like this:

The DNC effort to quickly move past that nasty optic is to dial up the lying and projecting: 

By "voters" they mean Lizzo, Anna Wintour, Stephen Colbert and Lea Michele.

That effort will be going on for quite some time.

The Dems are hoping nobody noticed -- or maybe they just don't care.

