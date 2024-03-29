BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for Biden

Yesterday President Biden held a "star-studded fundraiser" in New York City with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert, Lizzo and others on the same day Donald Trump attended the wake for a slain NYPD officer at the family's invitation. Even former Obama adviser David Axelrod admitted it was a bad look but probably worth the $25 million the Biden campaign raised that'll be used to buy ads lying to people about how great everything's going while blaming Trump for the rest.

The New York Post summed up the day like this:

Today's cover: Trump declares slain NYPD cop’s death must not be in vain after attending wake: ‘Something has to come out of it’ https://t.co/Q1DrtAMi93 pic.twitter.com/jSFqfbDzXk — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2024

The DNC effort to quickly move past that nasty optic is to dial up the lying and projecting:

President @JoeBiden has made an effort to meet voters where they are at while Trump has… gone golfing? pic.twitter.com/wIkEj8fIZw — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 29, 2024

By "voters" they mean Lizzo, Anna Wintour, Stephen Colbert and Lea Michele.

Trying to clean up after last night? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 29, 2024

That effort will be going on for quite some time.

Joe has been on taxpayer funded vacations 40% of his time in office — Jason Bacon (@jasonbaconusa) March 29, 2024

The Dems are hoping nobody noticed -- or maybe they just don't care.

