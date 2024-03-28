Karine Jean-Pierre Did NOT Want the Press Recording Obama's Media Pep Rally Aboard AF1

In a story that draws incredible contrast between two presidential candidates and their priorities, Donald Trump will be in New York City today to attend the wake for an NYPD officer who was shot and killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests:

BREAKING: NBC confirms that Trump will be attending the wake for Officer Diller in NYC tomorrow.



Diller was kiIIed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges.



Still no comment from Biden or the WH. pic.twitter.com/3YW6hyQ7FL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Joe Biden will also be in New York City today, but only to accept tens of millions of dollars in donations at a "star-studded fundraiser":

President Biden is expected to raise over $25 million at a star-studded fundraiser in New York City on Thursday with former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

https://t.co/I5hSKJt4QS — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2024

As we told you earlier today, the Biden campaign senses everything's going down the toilet so they've called in help from a couple of former presidents. One of them was aboard Air Force One today and spoke to reporters, but Biden press secretary and chief gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre obviously did not want anybody to record what Barack Obama said, which we'll assume were marching orders to the press as the election approaches:

The White House Press Secretary holding a strategy meeting between the MSM and Obama aboard Air Force One making it clear it is ‘off the record’ - what are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/DB8iMFWfmm — @amuse (@amuse) March 28, 2024

"Off the record! Off the record! Off the record!" Karine Jean-Pierre instructs the press as the audio stream begins aboard AF1.



OBAMA: "How's it goin, everybody!?"



*audio feed cuts* pic.twitter.com/Rg4dABKPMR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2024

The "most transparent people in politics" so often don't want anybody to hear what they're saying. Also the gathered media were likely happy to oblige KJP's order.

“Off the record”… then bam…it’s the man behind the mask.. https://t.co/AfnrDjUUQG — Roxy Witman (@roxysarena) March 28, 2024

KJP should just stop pretending at this point.

The most transparent administration with the least amount of presidential press briefings and addressing the nation. Just look at the country he has only been on vacation 40% of the time pic.twitter.com/t5BnQkKohm — KrossIV 1984=1776 (@RossIV1776) March 28, 2024

The media will absolutely do their part.

Why is Obama on af1? https://t.co/rynVMm4MxH — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) March 28, 2024

Obama was also forced to pretend that Biden's use of the short staircase isn't unusual:

HUMILIATING: Obama follows Biden down the short stairs after landing in New York City for their day of ritzy fundraisingpic.twitter.com/uCQJGoadhY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2024

Nobody fell down the stairs, so there's that.

***

