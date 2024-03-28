Karine Jean-Pierre Did NOT Want the Press Recording Obama's Media Pep Rally Aboard AF1

HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed...
Doug P.  |  12:53 PM on March 28, 2024
meme screenshot

In a story that draws incredible contrast between two presidential candidates and their priorities, Donald Trump will be in New York City today to attend the wake for an NYPD officer who was shot and killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests: 

Meanwhile, Joe Biden will also be in New York City today, but only to accept tens of millions of dollars in donations at a "star-studded fundraiser":

As we told you earlier today, the Biden campaign senses everything's going down the toilet so they've called in help from a couple of former presidents. One of them was aboard Air Force One today and spoke to reporters, but Biden press secretary and chief gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre obviously did not want anybody to record what Barack Obama said, which we'll assume were marching orders to the press as the election approaches: 

The "most transparent people in politics" so often don't want anybody to hear what they're saying. Also the gathered media were likely happy to oblige KJP's order. 

KJP should just stop pretending at this point.

The media will absolutely do their part.

Obama was also forced to pretend that Biden's use of the short staircase isn't unusual:

Nobody fell down the stairs, so there's that.

*** 

