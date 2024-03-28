Here's What Michigan's 'Newcomer Rental Subsidy' Program Entails (How Many Will Whitmer Ta...
Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Out to Save You Heap Big Wampum -- Fight Shrinkflation
Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks for Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like...
BLM Continues to Try to Destroy Free Speech Rights of Kyle Rittenhouse --...
Architect of 'Equity-Based Algebra' Accused of Fraud
Aaron Rupar Corrects Elon Musk Who Says MSNBC Won't Allow Even One Republican...
That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called...
The Atlantic ‘Targets’ Student Who Says the Military Should Execute Joe Biden
David Hogg Gets Dragged... Again... For Crowing About the 'Office of Gun Violence...
Democrats Turn Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Into a Meme
RFK Presented His Competition a Gift Wrapped with a Giant Red Bow When...
Bigger Problems Than Just a Bridge: MASSIVE Police Shortages in Baltimore Lead to...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells Anti-Choice Extremists Not to Underestimate Women’s Rage
What Could Go Wrong? Israel Asked to Protect US Forces at Gaza Pier...

'It's Really That Bad'! Desperate Biden Campaign Calls in Reinforcements

Doug P.  |  10:19 AM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Many people often wonder who's actually pulling the strings at the Biden White House, and with each passing day as we get closer to the November election that will become increasingly clear. 

Advertisement

Biden's numbers are at record lows for any president at this point in their first term, so Joe's campaign is bringing in some former presidents to try and help carry him across the finish line while assisting with fundraising: 

It's no wonder that Biden might believe the economy is doing great because he spends a lot of time hanging around rich libs who still have plenty of money to throw at The Big Guy:

Even though there are still people willing to throw money at the Biden campaign, the desperation is palpable: 

Bill Clinton's lucky to have that "D" after his name or he'd be considered completely toxic these days, but at some point, some version of the following conversation took place inside the Biden campaign:

Recommended

Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks for Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like a Lead Balloon
RickRobinson
Advertisement

-“Ok, the Biden campaign is going to try and portray Trump as a sexist who has mistreated women in the past. Who should we bring in?” 

-“Bill Clinton?” 

-“Perfect. Go!”

You can't make this stuff up.

Also, somebody's missing from the list of people Biden's called in for help:

Maybe they're saving Hillary for campaigning in Wisconsin... if she can find it.

Oh, and Trump is also in New York City, but for a different reason:

The Biden campaign will be where the money is, not where another tragic result of the kinds of policies they support took place.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks for Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like a Lead Balloon
RickRobinson
Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Out to Save You Heap Big Wampum -- Fight Shrinkflation
RickRobinson
Aaron Rupar Corrects Elon Musk Who Says MSNBC Won't Allow Even One Republican to Join Them
Brett T.
David Hogg Gets Dragged... Again... For Crowing About the 'Office of Gun Violence Prevention'
Coucy
BLM Continues to Try to Destroy Free Speech Rights of Kyle Rittenhouse -- Protests Erupt at WKU (Watch)
RickRobinson
The Atlantic ‘Targets’ Student Who Says the Military Should Execute Joe Biden
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks for Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like a Lead Balloon RickRobinson
Advertisement