'It's Really That Bad'! Desperate Biden Campaign Calls in Reinforcements

Many people often wonder who's actually pulling the strings at the Biden White House, and with each passing day as we get closer to the November election that will become increasingly clear.

Biden's numbers are at record lows for any president at this point in their first term, so Joe's campaign is bringing in some former presidents to try and help carry him across the finish line while assisting with fundraising:

Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will suspend their active retirements to try to provide a political jolt to the campaign of their successor Joe Biden with a rare joint appearance for a campaign fundraiser in New York. https://t.co/3L1WY5kK4f — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2024

It's no wonder that Biden might believe the economy is doing great because he spends a lot of time hanging around rich libs who still have plenty of money to throw at The Big Guy:

Biden fundraiser in NYC with Obama, Clinton nets a whopping $25M, campaign says. It's a new record https://t.co/Iq9CkeoxJ0 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2024

Even though there are still people willing to throw money at the Biden campaign, the desperation is palpable:

Yes, it's really that bad.



Biden's numbers are at historic lows. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 28, 2024

You can smell the desperation. — TE Hrdbl (@TE_Hrdbl) March 28, 2024

Bill Clinton's lucky to have that "D" after his name or he'd be considered completely toxic these days, but at some point, some version of the following conversation took place inside the Biden campaign:

-“Ok, the Biden campaign is going to try and portray Trump as a sexist who has mistreated women in the past. Who should we bring in?”

-“Bill Clinton?”

-“Perfect. Go!”

You can't make this stuff up.

Also, somebody's missing from the list of people Biden's called in for help:

Odd that Hillary isn’t in their helping too. Wonder why 😂 — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) March 28, 2024

Maybe they're saving Hillary for campaigning in Wisconsin... if she can find it.

Oh, and Trump is also in New York City, but for a different reason:

He raised $25 million from rich elites. Trump is going to a fallen officers funeral.



But yea Biden is definitely for the people. — 〽️AGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) March 28, 2024

The Biden campaign will be where the money is, not where another tragic result of the kinds of policies they support took place.