Ted Cruz Perfectly Sums Up Journos' Selective Triggering Over NBC News' Hiring of Ex RNC Chair

Doug P.  |  8:43 AM on March 25, 2024
Journalism meme

As we told you yesterday, there was much triggering among NBC News/MSNBC "journalists" and contributors after the network hired former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. It got so bad that "Meet the Press" deemed it necessary to air a disclaimer before interviewing McDaniel:

You have been warned, "Meet the Press" viewers!

NBC was later reported to be taking selective measures to try and extinguish some of the outrage by saying that McDaniel would not be appearing on MSNBC (heaven forbid a Republican soil the sanctity of all that objective journalism):

Senator Ted Cruz laid out just how ridiculous the media hyperventilating over that NBC News hire is, and it speaks volumes: 

Self-awareness isn't a high priority in the field of "journalism." Also, doesn't it seem like the Democrats and lefty media should appreciate McDaniel for what happened during her tenure at the RNC just a little more?

*** 

