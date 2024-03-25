Ted Cruz Perfectly Sums Up Journos' Selective Triggering Over NBC News' Hiring of Ex RNC Chair

As we told you yesterday, there was much triggering among NBC News/MSNBC "journalists" and contributors after the network hired former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. It got so bad that "Meet the Press" deemed it necessary to air a disclaimer before interviewing McDaniel:

Advertisement

WATCH: “This will be a news interview and I was not involved in her hiring," NBC’s @kwelkernbc tells viewers before her Ronna McDaniel sit-down, her first since stepping down as RNC chair.



"In full disclosure.. this interview was scheduled weeks before it was announced that… pic.twitter.com/p9j8qrjWAk — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 24, 2024

You have been warned, "Meet the Press" viewers!

NBC was later reported to be taking selective measures to try and extinguish some of the outrage by saying that McDaniel would not be appearing on MSNBC (heaven forbid a Republican soil the sanctity of all that objective journalism):

WATCH: Chuck Todd just attacked his own network, NBC News, over hiring Ronna McDaniel. "Our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation," he told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press. "There's a reason why there's a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with… pic.twitter.com/gjjhy7s4TN — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 24, 2024

Can someone remind the insufferable Chuck Todd that he and his wife literally hosted Hillary Clinton fundraisers at his home? https://t.co/w3GN9xmW21 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 24, 2024

Senator Ted Cruz laid out just how ridiculous the media hyperventilating over that NBC News hire is, and it speaks volumes:

Chuck Todd was a Dem staffer.



Tim Russert was a Dem staffer.



George Stephanoupolos was a senior Dem WH staffer.



Jen Psaki was a senior Dem WH staffer.



But, NBC hired a Republican??!!?!



😱 😱



It’s the end of the world. https://t.co/RTpQy4ElIv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 25, 2024

Self-awareness isn't a high priority in the field of "journalism." Also, doesn't it seem like the Democrats and lefty media should appreciate McDaniel for what happened during her tenure at the RNC just a little more?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!