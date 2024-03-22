'Unbelievable'! Here's the Sign That's Been Put Up at TX Border Area Overrun by Illegals

This week, New York Post reporter Jennie Taer had a viral video showing illegals breaching a border area in El Paso, Texas, and overrunning members of the Texas National Guard.

This was the scene:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

During Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's briefing on Friday, she dared to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for not doing enough to stop that, even though the White House has sued Texas for trying to prevent illegal crossings.

Fast forward a couple of days and it's not difficult to tell that the Biden administration knows the issue did some damage, because as a result here's the sign that's been put up in the area:

Media now being blocked from the scene where we captured a breach by hundreds of migrants in El Paso yesterday, how do we do our jobs now? pic.twitter.com/0AnJ9K8VxT — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 22, 2024

The Biden administration seems to have determined that the problem isn't that they're allowing the border to be overrun which has led to a record number of illegals entering the country, but that somebody was allowed to show everybody what's happening.

Part of the sign reads "DO NOT disrupt US Border Patrol operations by being in the way of transportation vehicles." So apparently that's a federal government initiative in the wake of this week's video showing more disastrous consequences of the Biden administration's open border policies.

If only we had a constitutional amendment preventing the feds from abridging the free press https://t.co/NUhnWc5Brl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 23, 2024

CLASSIC Biden administration. Don't film our crisis. Unbelievable https://t.co/W8jsGjvZzD — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) March 22, 2024

Reminds me of when the FAA grounded our @FoxNews drone in Del Rio in 2021 by issuing a random TFR when we were the first ones to start showing images of the thousands of Haitians gathering under the international bridge.

Then @TxDPS took us up in their chopper, & we saw it all. https://t.co/2t9mbrOUmf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2024

As usual, this administration isn't upset by what they're allowing to happen, but they are tremendously bothered when people are allowed to see what's going on.

The Biden administration probably thinks that Jennie made them look bad, but it’s really just the Biden administration’s bad policies that made them look bad. https://t.co/NgiQP0xT7t — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 22, 2024

Exactly. If Trump was still president and this was happening, CNN's Jim Acosta would have himself chained to that sign by now.

"Bring transparency and truth back to government"? LOL! What a joke.

