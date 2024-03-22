'Unbelievable'! Here's the Sign That's Been Put Up at TX Border Area Overrun by Illegals

Laughs in Gen X: TikTok 'Nuclear Disarmament Consultant' Shares Unicorn Dreams of a...
Doug P.  |  9:16 PM on March 22, 2024
meme

This week, New York Post reporter Jennie Taer had a viral video showing illegals breaching a border area in El Paso, Texas, and overrunning members of the Texas National Guard.

This was the scene: 

During Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's briefing on Friday, she dared to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for not doing enough to stop that, even though the White House has sued Texas for trying to prevent illegal crossings. 

Fast forward a couple of days and it's not difficult to tell that the Biden administration knows the issue did some damage, because as a result here's the sign that's been put up in the area: 

The Biden administration seems to have determined that the problem isn't that they're allowing the border to be overrun which has led to a record number of illegals entering the country, but that somebody was allowed to show everybody what's happening.

Part of the sign reads "DO NOT disrupt US Border Patrol operations by being in the way of transportation vehicles." So apparently that's a federal government initiative in the wake of this week's video showing more disastrous consequences of the Biden administration's open border policies. 

As usual, this administration isn't upset by what they're allowing to happen, but they are tremendously bothered when people are allowed to see what's going on.

Exactly. If Trump was still president and this was happening, CNN's Jim Acosta would have himself chained to that sign by now.

"Bring transparency and truth back to government"? LOL! What a joke.

*** 

