SHAMELESS: KJP Stomps on Another Rake Deflecting Blame for Illegals Overrunning TX Nat'l Guard

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on March 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday a video went viral showing illegals overrunning members of the Texas National Guard and entering the United States. Yet another example of a border that's porous by the Biden administration's design:

The Biden White House is taking this invasion of U.S. sovereignty and attack on National Guard troops quite seriously. 

Just kidding!

During today's White House briefing, Biden press secretary and gaslighter extraordinaire Karine Jean-Pierre tried to reassign blame for this president's dereliction of duty at the border. This is as shameless as it gets (and considering the source that's saying something): 

And Jean-Pierre hasn't even spoken with Biden about that? Considering almost everything she says is a lie, there's a good chance that's another lie.

How does Biden have an approval rating that's even higher than one percent at this point?

There's shameless, and then there's whatever we just witnessed in those clips that are much worse. 

The White House also seems to want it both ways, because they keep trying to prevent Texas from guarding its own border but don't have a problem blaming Gov. Abbott when it's convenient. 

Do you know the saying "however much you hate the media, it's not enough"? The same is true for the Biden administration.

As far as Team Biden and the Democrats are concerned, everything's going according to plan:

When Biden took office he promised the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

Now the White House's spin is "the buck stops way over there."

*** 

