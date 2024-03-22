SHAMELESS: KJP Stomps on Another Rake Deflecting Blame for Illegals Overrunning TX Nat'l Guard

Yesterday a video went viral showing illegals overrunning members of the Texas National Guard and entering the United States. Yet another example of a border that's porous by the Biden administration's design:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The Biden White House is taking this invasion of U.S. sovereignty and attack on National Guard troops quite seriously.

Just kidding!

During today's White House briefing, Biden press secretary and gaslighter extraordinaire Karine Jean-Pierre tried to reassign blame for this president's dereliction of duty at the border. This is as shameless as it gets (and considering the source that's saying something):

REPORTER: "Has the president seen that dramatic video of migrants surging past national guardsmen in Texas...?



JEAN-PIERRE: "The Republican Governor of Texas...This is something that he should address!" pic.twitter.com/cvhNQniB1a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2024

And Jean-Pierre hasn't even spoken with Biden about that? Considering almost everything she says is a lie, there's a good chance that's another lie.

Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Governor Greg Abbot for putting Texas National Guardsmen at the border after they were assaulted and overrun by criminal illegal immigrants at the southern border.



"We didn't put them there! HE put them there!" pic.twitter.com/lxLyjsWxS5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2024

Unbelievable: Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Governor Greg Abbott for disastrous state of the border.



"He's the one who — the razor wire! That's him!" pic.twitter.com/TqqFzkfldB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2024

How does Biden have an approval rating that's even higher than one percent at this point?

STUNNING: KJP says she has not spoken to Joe Biden about this shocking video of hundreds of illegal aliens storming across the border. pic.twitter.com/32C7qNGMhG https://t.co/oUM0D0MPLs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2024

There's shameless, and then there's whatever we just witnessed in those clips that are much worse.

The White House also seems to want it both ways, because they keep trying to prevent Texas from guarding its own border but don't have a problem blaming Gov. Abbott when it's convenient.

Oopsie sorry, SCOTUS said they can’t. https://t.co/pk5wR2SUWu — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 22, 2024

Do you know the saying "however much you hate the media, it's not enough"? The same is true for the Biden administration.

Except you numbskulls would SUE HIM if he *did* address it. You have authority, use it (we know you won’t) https://t.co/tt4Tg1Ipq4 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 22, 2024

As far as Team Biden and the Democrats are concerned, everything's going according to plan:

President Biden said he’d make sure a surge at the border happens. And here we are. https://t.co/h9mK2nrC5j pic.twitter.com/LfQh78RoD4 — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) March 22, 2024

When Biden took office he promised the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

Now the White House's spin is "the buck stops way over there."

