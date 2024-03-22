SHOCKER! Here's the Network Evening News' Level of Interest in Border Invasion Video

Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks...
Doug P.  |  10:41 AM on March 22, 2024
Screen shot

Yesterday a video was put on social media showing hundreds of illegals (the kind President Biden would like you to believe "built this country") overrunning Texas National Guardsmen. This is the result of Biden's "surge to the border" policies:

"Absolute chaos." And it's all by this administration's design.

One can only imagine the media coverage of that if Trump was still in office (though that wouldn't have happened if Trump was still in office), but as expected many of the usual suspects in the media decided to look the other way at yet another story that highlights Biden's dereliction of duty at the border.

When it comes to the network evening newscasts, only CBS Evening News decided to perform a random act of Journalism, according to Newsbusters:

Here's the network evening news scorecard on coverage of the above video:

For those keeping score on the El Paso border overrun story:

CBS: 37 seconds

ABC: 0 seconds

NBC: 0 seconds

We wouldn't be surprised, however, if ABC and NBC still found time to cover Trump's "bloodbath" remark from almost a week ago.

*** 

