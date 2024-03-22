SHOCKER! Here's the Network Evening News' Level of Interest in Border Invasion Video

Yesterday a video was put on social media showing hundreds of illegals (the kind President Biden would like you to believe "built this country") overrunning Texas National Guardsmen. This is the result of Biden's "surge to the border" policies:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

"Absolute chaos." And it's all by this administration's design.

One can only imagine the media coverage of that if Trump was still in office (though that wouldn't have happened if Trump was still in office), but as expected many of the usual suspects in the media decided to look the other way at yet another story that highlights Biden's dereliction of duty at the border.

When it comes to the network evening newscasts, only CBS Evening News decided to perform a random act of Journalism, according to Newsbusters:

CBS Evening News Was Sole Newscast To Report Border Overrun At El Paso https://t.co/4BVuVMSErX — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 22, 2024

Here's the network evening news scorecard on coverage of the above video:

For those keeping score on the El Paso border overrun story: CBS: 37 seconds ABC: 0 seconds NBC: 0 seconds

We wouldn't be surprised, however, if ABC and NBC still found time to cover Trump's "bloodbath" remark from almost a week ago.

