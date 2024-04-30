Governor Ron DeSantis Sues Joe Biden Over Dismantling the Rights of Women in Sports

Well, here we go. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sued the Joe Biden administration over their complete dismantling of Title IX protections for girls in sports.

Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes.



Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth.



We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful… pic.twitter.com/fBLjgLKDWX — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

We might as well not have sports separated by biological sex if this is the new standard. This effectively takes away the rights of girls to play sports at the high school and college level.

That’s our Governor, standing in the gap to protect women and girls, their rights, and their safety. 🧡💚



Oh, and he doesn’t execute perfectly healthy dogs. #LoveFlorida https://t.co/vsNMvZBbv9 — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) April 30, 2024

He actually actively helps shelters place dogs in Florida by using his Governor's platform to show them off.

Now, we need more states to join him.

Every single red state ought to be signing onto this. https://t.co/ml5uKW1mVS — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 30, 2024

How many different lawsuits are there going to be against this rule? I'm guessing at least a half-dozen. https://t.co/co1xqCaw7q — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 30, 2024

As there should be because it is a horrific violation of the rights of women.

⚡️🗽🇺🇸🦩🔑🐊👏Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for protecting “real” women from assault and abuse from the mentally ill that are brutalizing women & children in sports, locker rooms & bathrooms 🙈it’s disgusting & appalling to expose girls to this abuse “God made Men & Women period‼️”🙏 https://t.co/QU1jmBP4rq pic.twitter.com/tYbP1BMdNR — Jill Davis (@jillddavis) April 30, 2024

Has anyone seen anything from @Okla_OAG in regard to a lawsuit on Title IX here in Oklahoma? Every red state Gov & AG should be behind this. https://t.co/S1wck2KnmZ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 30, 2024

Make that all the red states!

This is what actually protecting women looks like. https://t.co/jU2AExRXhC — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) April 30, 2024

Another win coming soon... https://t.co/7QmEOTQSyO — South Florida Trophy Wife™ 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) April 30, 2024

From this tweet to God's ears!

Good job Florida - every state should reject Biden's nonsensical Title IX rework proclamation. https://t.co/o1VYOalncM — Paul brehmer (@Paulbrehmer4) April 30, 2024

Not a single other GOP leader is pushing back against Biden like this from the States. https://t.co/gbn4J9D8nd — DEI Chancellor Supreme 🇺🇸 (@VTOL_Penguin) April 30, 2024

Why isn’t every other State in the Country following Ron on this one? It’s time to start pressuring your Governors before it’s too late. @GovRonDeSantis fighting everything at once and winning. ❤️ https://t.co/xALPlcm9u0 — Mrs Mayhem (@MandiATaylor) April 30, 2024

There is no excuse for every other Governor not to be fighting this and protecting girl's sports in his or her state. Once again, Ron DeSantis has given the others the blueprint to follow.















