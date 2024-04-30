Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
Governor Ron DeSantis Sues Joe Biden Over Dismantling the Rights of Women in Sports

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on April 30, 2024
Twitter

Well, here we go. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sued the Joe Biden administration over their complete dismantling of Title IX protections for girls in sports.

We might as well not have sports separated by biological sex if this is the new standard. This effectively takes away the rights of girls to play sports at the high school and college level. 

He actually actively helps shelters place dogs in Florida by using his Governor's platform to show them off. 

Now, we need more states to join him.

As there should be because it is a horrific violation of the rights of women.

Make that all the red states!

From this tweet to God's ears!

There is no excuse for every other Governor not to be fighting this and protecting girl's sports in his or her state. Once again, Ron DeSantis has given the others the blueprint to follow.





