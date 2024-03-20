Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Doug P.  |  6:43 PM on March 20, 2024

Remember in December of last year when Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol and defied a congressional subpoena for a behind-closed-doors deposition? The president's son demanded a public hearing at the time:

After that, Biden did show up for a private deposition. 

Eventually, however, the president's son had his shot at a public hearing but was nowhere to be found.

This was the scene today:

Bobulinski mocked the empty spot reserved for Hunter Biden in his opening statement:

It probably helps to know that your father can pardon you for any crimes you're found guilty of, provided that happens in the next few months (unless Biden wins in November, at which point the consequence-free lawlessness can continue...). 

