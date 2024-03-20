Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden

Remember in December of last year when Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol and defied a congressional subpoena for a behind-closed-doors deposition? The president's son demanded a public hearing at the time:

"What are they afraid of? I'm here. I'm ready"

Hunter Biden tells reporters he is in DC to testify at a public hearing, as Republicans insist the president's son speak to them behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/7JI7qDzBBJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 13, 2023

After that, Biden did show up for a private deposition.

Eventually, however, the president's son had his shot at a public hearing but was nowhere to be found.

This was the scene today:

Contempt? Hunter Biden, who demanded Congress allow him to testify in a public hearing, failed to appear in the House today. Where is Hunter? Will the DOJ send him to jail with Peter Navarro? pic.twitter.com/HR06pVAaWo — @amuse (@amuse) March 20, 2024

Hunter Biden’s empty chair at the Oversight & Judiciary hearing on dear old dad’s deep corruption.



The whole family is disgusting.



We can’t be rid of them fast enough. pic.twitter.com/8VG8NT6lIm — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 20, 2024

Bobulinski mocked the empty spot reserved for Hunter Biden in his opening statement:

SEE IT - Epic Taunt! Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, seeing Hunter skipped hearing, points to his empty chair and says, “Should I allow Hunter to give his opening statement first?” WATCH pic.twitter.com/10yJQcp4Su — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 20, 2024

THE EMPTY SEAT



Hunter is a lying coward just like his Father.



Tony Bobulinski savagely inquires where Hunter Biden is: “Should I allow Hunter to give his opening statement first?!” pic.twitter.com/8QJk9Nrf8u — Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 20, 2024

OOF!

It probably helps to know that your father can pardon you for any crimes you're found guilty of, provided that happens in the next few months (unless Biden wins in November, at which point the consequence-free lawlessness can continue...).

