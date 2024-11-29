STOP LYING! Democratic Shill Account Gets DRAGGED for Saying Grocery Prices 'Plummeted' This Year

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. By that definition, the Left is insane -- they keep trying really, really hard to spin grocery prices to make the outgoing Biden-Harris administration look good.

Voters don't believe them, as evidenced by the fact they voted for Donald Trump, but they're still clinging to that narrative like it's the last life boat off the Titanic.

BREAKING: Grocery prices plummeted this year in time for Thanksgiving. This is huge. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) November 28, 2024

This is a lie.

We all know it's a lie.

Grocery prices are up an average of 19% since Biden took office 🤡 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) November 28, 2024

They keep thinking we forget this.

Hmmm 🤔 for 5 people Turkey, ham, plus sides and non alcoholic beverages, $259.00 what a bargain it was, I was shocked on how low the prices were LMFAO 🤣 — Nicholas Cotelesa (@cooltoolman) November 28, 2024

PLUMMETED THOUGH!

This year? When exactly was that and what store did you shop at because after the election doesn’t count for you anymore and before the election, well I’m just going to come right out and say it, you’re fckn liar 🤥 — #MAGAMcFelon (@CarpeDiemElon) November 29, 2024

They sure are liars.

I believe this as much as the Iowa Selzer poll — Captain Emeritus 🇺🇸 (@Capt_Emeritus) November 29, 2024

So not at all.

Tell us you didn’t do any Thanksgiving shopping this year and you are a leftist paid propagandist without telling us you didn’t do any Thanksgiving shopping this year and you are a leftist paid propagandist https://t.co/9iuQEVdEvQ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 28, 2024

That's all they are -- paid propagandists.

Don’t believe anything, they are blatantly lying. If prices were so low, how come our thanksgiving dinner costs more than $158 for 5 people. https://t.co/jsOIoVKPzD — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) November 29, 2024

They're expecting you to ignore that reality and listen to them.

There was no plummeting of grocery prices in America this year. Why do liberals lie to the sheep like this?

Do you know that Americans have to go to the grocery store and live the Biden price increases? https://t.co/tVSzOzDpmV — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) November 29, 2024

Because some people buy their lies.

This is all spin and gaslighting.