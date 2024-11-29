STOP LYING! Democratic Shill Account Gets DRAGGED for Saying Grocery Prices 'Plummeted' This Year

Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': European Federation of Journalists Announces They Are...
Amy Curtis
November 29, 2024
Meme

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. By that definition, the Left is insane -- they keep trying really, really hard to spin grocery prices to make the outgoing Biden-Harris administration look good.

Voters don't believe them, as evidenced by the fact they voted for Donald Trump, but they're still clinging to that narrative like it's the last life boat off the Titanic.

This is a lie.

We all know it's a lie.

They keep thinking we forget this.

PLUMMETED THOUGH!

They sure are liars.

So not at all.

That's all they are -- paid propagandists.

They're expecting you to ignore that reality and listen to them.

Because some people buy their lies.

This is all spin and gaslighting.

