Frank Luntz, CNBC Are Smoking More Than Turkey If They Really Think Thanksgiving Dinner Is THIS Cheap

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 25, 2024
Twitchy

We're three days away from Thanksgiving, and a lot of people -- including this writer -- are buying the last-minute stuff they need to complete their menus and set the table for Thursday's feast.

But the cost of everything has gone up, a lot, since 2020. So it's not as affordable to buy the turkey and mashed potatoes this year as it has been in the past. In fact, for a Thanksgiving dinner for six people, the cost for the food is over $100 and not less than $60 like Frank Luntz is reporting:

More from CNBC:

You may not know it by looking at sticker prices in grocery aisles, but Thanksgiving dinner is more affordable than it has been in years.

The costs of this year’s holiday feast — estimated at $58.08 for a 10-person gathering, or $5.81 a head — dropped 5% since last year, the lowest level since 2021, according to a nationwide survey of grocery prices by the American Farm Bureau Federation, which represents millions of U.S. farmers. But the picture improves further when adjusted for inflation.



'If your dollar had the same overall purchasing power as a consumer in 1984 … this would be the least expensive Thanksgiving meal in the 39-year history of the AFBF Thanksgiving survey, other than the outlier of 2020,' the authors wrote.


For plenty of households, it doesn’t feel that way.

It doesn't feel that way, because it isn't that way.

That's the only way you're getting dinner for ten for $58.

LOL. Perfect!

Must be.

Truly. It's what they do best.

Still 19% higher than four years ago.

This poll is more accurate than anything CNBC wrote.

Right?

The most insulting thing about the Biden administration -- and it was a close competition -- is the gaslighting on the economy.

Telling people who buy food every week that it's not expensive is insulting.

That's way more realistic.

So, yeah, no one is doing Thanksgiving for ten for $58.00.

The folks at CNBC don't have ten people to eat with, do they?

Again, more realistic.

Not a soul believes this.

Tags: FOOD FRANK LUNTZ INFLATION THANKSGIVING

