Frank Luntz, CNBC Are Smoking More Than Turkey If They Really Think Thanksgiving Dinner Is THIS Cheap

We're three days away from Thanksgiving, and a lot of people -- including this writer -- are buying the last-minute stuff they need to complete their menus and set the table for Thursday's feast.

But the cost of everything has gone up, a lot, since 2020. So it's not as affordable to buy the turkey and mashed potatoes this year as it has been in the past. In fact, for a Thanksgiving dinner for six people, the cost for the food is over $100 and not less than $60 like Frank Luntz is reporting:

The average cost of #Thanksgiving dinner (estimated at $58.08 for a 10-person gathering) has dropped 5% since last year – the lowest since 2021. 🦃https://t.co/U5KDj9AlxQ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 25, 2024

More from CNBC:

You may not know it by looking at sticker prices in grocery aisles, but Thanksgiving dinner is more affordable than it has been in years. The costs of this year’s holiday feast — estimated at $58.08 for a 10-person gathering, or $5.81 a head — dropped 5% since last year, the lowest level since 2021, according to a nationwide survey of grocery prices by the American Farm Bureau Federation, which represents millions of U.S. farmers. But the picture improves further when adjusted for inflation.



'If your dollar had the same overall purchasing power as a consumer in 1984 … this would be the least expensive Thanksgiving meal in the 39-year history of the AFBF Thanksgiving survey, other than the outlier of 2020,' the authors wrote.

For plenty of households, it doesn’t feel that way.

It doesn't feel that way, because it isn't that way.

That's the only way you're getting dinner for ten for $58.

Wow Trump has already saved Thanksgiving!! — Chris (@chriswithans) November 25, 2024

LOL. Perfect!

This must be one of those Thanksgiving dinners you leave and say “what are we having to eat?” when you get to the car. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 25, 2024

Must be.

Truly a marvel of statistical manipulation pic.twitter.com/Ehxw3w428I — Latentem (@Latentem) November 25, 2024

Truly. It's what they do best.

Still 19% higher than four years ago.

How much are you spending for thanksgiving dinner (assuming 10 guests) — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 25, 2024

This poll is more accurate than anything CNBC wrote.

Thank goodness Shop-N-Save had these on sale https://t.co/Hna1BU7BsE pic.twitter.com/3t0GUsf5L9 — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) November 25, 2024

Right?

The most insulting thing about the Biden administration -- and it was a close competition -- is the gaslighting on the economy.

Telling people who buy food every week that it's not expensive is insulting.

That's way more realistic.

And yall? This is for basic stuff, including simple meal supplies for today thru Wednesday.



I’m only making two types of cookies, from-scratch yeast rolls, and some SF brownies for our diabetic family members.



I’m not even hosting Thanksgiving. — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) November 25, 2024

So, yeah, no one is doing Thanksgiving for ten for $58.00.

This is what is considered the "meal for 10": https://t.co/WnZDSomm1T pic.twitter.com/oO9HO23zWu — Brittany (@bccover) November 25, 2024

The folks at CNBC don't have ten people to eat with, do they?

I’m in for about $150. Party of 6. https://t.co/Dt5v7yYdZ0 — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 25, 2024

Again, more realistic.

No one actually believes this, and it’s nonsense like this that is why nobody trusts the media anymore https://t.co/z4JuNKnuAO — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 25, 2024

Not a soul believes this.