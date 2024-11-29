The Fonz Jumps Another Shark: Henry Winkler Says Books Are Not Our Enemy

This writer loves books and reading. Back when she was in high school and captain of the forensics team, she won gold at the state championship for a four-minute speech on banned books.

That being said, there is not an actual book ban in this country. Some school districts have decided to curate books and the curriculum -- which is what every school district does. So it's a tired, ridiculous argument that books are being 'banned' just because they're not on every shelf or every classroom.

Actor Henry Winkler, best known as the Fonz on 'Happy Days' decided to spend Black Friday getting dragged on X for wading into the debate.

Books Are NOT our enemy — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 29, 2024

No, they're not.

The Leftists who push inappropriate, pornographic books on children are. And we have no obligation to carry those books in our schools.

No.

But do you think it's appropriate for a book written for LGBTQ teenagers that instructs them on kink sex, bathhouses, using adult sex apps and details urine fetishes and erotically eating poop to be in schools?



Because that's what award-winning This Book is Gay, does. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 29, 2024

Award. Winning.

Egads.

Books with explicit sexual content in places where kids can get hold of them are.



Good grief. What happened to you? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 29, 2024

Leftism.

That's what.

Then why do progressive school districts ban Anne Frank? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) November 29, 2024

Or To Kill a Mockingbird or Tom Sawyer -- this writer notices no one screams about those books being 'banned' from school shelves.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Perfection.

Laughs in Mein Kampf and Das Kapital.



Lies are the enemy, Henry. Even when in book form. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) November 29, 2024

It's not just lies, it's inappropriate propaganda aimed at kids.

Exactly. No.

If they won’t allow parents read those books at school board meetings, then they might not be appropriate… just saying — Lotso (@Lotso1776) November 29, 2024

Weird how that seems to happen all the time, huh?

But the Left wants your six-year-old to read it in class.

Pornographic books should never be available in the school library. I agree. The books aren't the enemy. The people fighting to have them in the school library are the enemies. — Robbies Music (@MusicRobbies) November 29, 2024

Boom.

We all know which books.

Maybe not, but when you're dealing with a public school and other peoples children, you do not have the right to give them access to full blown pornography adjacent content. If you want your child to have that vile s**t, do it on your own dime and in your own home. https://t.co/uQWpa5Nf7Y — Jon (@GayRealist) November 29, 2024

All those books are readily available on Amazon.

Insipid and irrelevant, yet still earns left-wing social credit. https://t.co/T8u00qC2Ko — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) November 29, 2024

We all know how important that Left-wing social credit is.