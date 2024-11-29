The Fonz Jumps Another Shark: Henry Winkler Says Books Are Not Our Enemy

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 29, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

This writer loves books and reading. Back when she was in high school and captain of the forensics team, she won gold at the state championship for a four-minute speech on banned books.

That being said, there is not an actual book ban in this country. Some school districts have decided to curate books and the curriculum -- which is what every school district does. So it's a tired, ridiculous argument that books are being 'banned' just because they're not on every shelf or every classroom.

Actor Henry Winkler, best known as the Fonz on 'Happy Days' decided to spend Black Friday getting dragged on X for wading into the debate.

No, they're not.

The Leftists who push inappropriate, pornographic books on children are. And we have no obligation to carry those books in our schools.

Award. Winning.

Egads.

Leftism.

That's what.

Or To Kill a Mockingbird or Tom Sawyer -- this writer notices no one screams about those books being 'banned' from school shelves.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Perfection.

It's not just lies, it's inappropriate propaganda aimed at kids.

Exactly. No.

Weird how that seems to happen all the time, huh?

But the Left wants your six-year-old to read it in class.

Boom.

We all know which books.

All those books are readily available on Amazon. 

We all know how important that Left-wing social credit is.

