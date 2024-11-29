'Cowardly': J.K. Rowling WRECKS Misogynistic 'Politics for You' So Hard They DELETED Post

We love J.K. Rowling, but we also know this: she's still a liberal and we'd probably disagree on a lot of things. But on the issues of trans activists harming and erasing women? We're on the same page.

Advertisement

But the Left aren't as tolerant of dissent. Failure to totally align with their ideology makes you an enemy. And J.K. Rowling has been classified as Undesirable No. 1.

So they attack her, like this:

Could someone who isn’t blocked by the misogynistic, cowardly pricks at @PoliticoForYou share this with them? pic.twitter.com/HF7UKsxTvJ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 28, 2024

Wow.

That's a straight up lie.

They got the message though:

The misogynistic, cowardly pricks of @PoliticoForYou have deleted their post, confirming that, while they are indeed cowardly pricks, they're not quite as dumb as they may appear. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 28, 2024

Cowards.

It’s a satire page haha. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 28, 2024

They suck at it.

You’re lying again..@PoliticoForYou toilet/ credibility/ Idiots 🫵🏻 — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) November 28, 2024

The toilet is too good for their trash credibility.

Never has one well known author ✍️ been so hideously trolled as Ms Rowling. Never has one well known author ✍️ never caved in. Bravery, sanity, and substance 👏🤔 — Counter Fact Chill 🇬🇧 (@ChillCounter) November 28, 2024

You never cave to the woke mob. NEVER.

Whoever is behind this account is a misogynist and racist. They continue to show us how weak they are.https://t.co/5cEuqjSKx8 pic.twitter.com/Ta7MKCWNbI — Phil (@icedcoffee) November 28, 2024

They really are misoginists.

This is just cruel.

J.K has been one of Serena Williams' biggest fans and defenders.

When I trans activism is racist, this is what I mean. https://t.co/fWbiHo27M8 — Arike (@Capt_Haddoc) November 28, 2024

The Left always ends up being racist.

Even if they deleted the tweet now, there are too many dimwits who will quote this lie as "proof" that Rowling is "racist" and whatever. This is no satire, but a strategic move to hurt her image. And dragging the poor athlete in this shows how they are the real racists! https://t.co/Q8GRrptfs0 — ファイエン (@feyen333) November 28, 2024

That's what it is -- a smear attempt.

The fact that @PoliticoForYou made up this "joke" out of thin air means THEY'RE the ones who had this thought. They're telling on themselves. https://t.co/YS4ZB7GljV — Scotty P 🎸 (@Scott_7791) November 28, 2024

They sure are.

It’s a satire site but who did they think they were making fun of exactly? https://t.co/92myKLthqD — Bearded Miguel (@beardedmiguel) November 29, 2024

They really thought this was a good idea.

Using a black woman as a tool to own the terf and calling her a man, but wokely https://t.co/8pJVDsERaK — Xen I guess... (@yumestarion) November 29, 2024

And they think they're the good guys.