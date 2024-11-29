STOP LYING! Democratic Shill Account Gets DRAGGED for Saying Grocery Prices 'Plummeted' Th...
Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
'Cowardly': J.K. Rowling WRECKS Misogynistic 'Politics for You' So Hard They DELETED Post

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 29, 2024
AngieArtist

We love J.K. Rowling, but we also know this: she's still a liberal and we'd probably disagree on a lot of things. But on the issues of trans activists harming and erasing women? We're on the same page.

But the Left aren't as tolerant of dissent. Failure to totally align with their ideology makes you an enemy. And J.K. Rowling has been classified as Undesirable No. 1.

So they attack her, like this:

Wow.

That's a straight up lie.

They got the message though:

Cowards.

They suck at it.

The toilet is too good for their trash credibility.

You never cave to the woke mob. NEVER.

They really are misoginists.

The Left always ends up being racist.

That's what it is -- a smear attempt.

They sure are.

They really thought this was a good idea.

And they think they're the good guys.

