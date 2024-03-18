Andy McCarthy Spots Supreme Irony in Lefties Getting Triggered by Trump's 'Bloodbath' Comment

'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy...
Doug P.  |  3:16 PM on March 18, 2024
Meme

Like we always say, if you want to know what the Left is really up to, just keep an eye on what they're accusing the Right of doing. The insanity over Trump's "bloodbath" remark is no different. As a matter of fact, NBC News' "presidential historian" and Democrat activist Michael Beschloss has made it clear there will be a "bloodbath" after November if Biden OR Trump wins (he's certainly got all the bases covered) and of course in either case we're supposed to believe the violence will come from the Right.

Andy McCarthy has noted what will be the supreme irony if Trump wins in November and the lefty media will hope nobody notices: 

Yes indeed, if Trump wins any "bloodbath"/violence from the Left will be reported as the "fiery but mostly peaceful" kind.

McCarthy nailed it.

*** 

