Andy McCarthy Spots Supreme Irony in Lefties Getting Triggered by Trump's 'Bloodbath' Comment

Like we always say, if you want to know what the Left is really up to, just keep an eye on what they're accusing the Right of doing. The insanity over Trump's "bloodbath" remark is no different. As a matter of fact, NBC News' "presidential historian" and Democrat activist Michael Beschloss has made it clear there will be a "bloodbath" after November if Biden OR Trump wins (he's certainly got all the bases covered) and of course in either case we're supposed to believe the violence will come from the Right.

Andy McCarthy has noted what will be the supreme irony if Trump wins in November and the lefty media will hope nobody notices:

The irony is that everyone knows Trump’s election would lead to violent rioting, and that the same people clutching pearls over the ‘bloodbath’ kerfuffle would describe *that* as ‘mostly peaceful protest.’ — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) March 18, 2024

Yes indeed, if Trump wins any "bloodbath"/violence from the Left will be reported as the "fiery but mostly peaceful" kind.

This is what DC looked like around the election of 2020. Had Trump win Antifa would have been let loose. pic.twitter.com/XOr3yf2qj9 — John Rossomando ☦🇦🇫 🇹🇼 (@John_Rossomando) March 18, 2024

This may be the tweet of the day! 💯 https://t.co/e4G6tdlhHJ — Francisco D’Anconia (@Kalalautrekker) March 18, 2024

McCarthy nailed it.

