NBC News' Presidential Historian Makes It Clear There Will Be a 'Bloodbath' If Trump Loses OR Wins

Democrats and the lefty media (which is most of it) are trying to get as much mileage as possible out of Trump's "bloodbath" comment at a campaign rally this weekend -- a remark that's being intentionally taken out of context. The result is headlines like these:

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump vowed at a rally that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November. https://t.co/z3M57b6Hg5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 17, 2024

Trump says country faces ‘bloodbath’ if Biden wins in November https://t.co/qVsIWIMmvc — POLITICO (@politico) March 16, 2024

Trump's remark was in connection with what would happen to the auto industry and economy in general if Biden gets another term, so of course the headlines are "Trump promises a bloodbath if he loses in November."

But what happens if Trump wins?

NBC News' presidential historian Michael Beschloss has that covered as well:

MSNBC’s @BeschlossDC: “A major party candidate is saying, ‘You elect me, there’s going to be dictatorship, bloodbath, violence, retribution against my political enemies that equals what we’ve seen in Germany & Italy & other places.” pic.twitter.com/Yg7KHdWibq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2024

(You can watch the whole 3 minute attempt at rationalizing his hyperbole or just skip to the last 15 seconds) — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2024

So, there's either going to be a bloodbath, or a bloodbath.

Wait. I thought it was a bloodbath if Trump loses? Forget it, he's rolling https://t.co/wlZTizTY8O — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 18, 2024

Even more amazing is the lefty media's TDS stamina, but then again if they didn't have that, they'd have nothing else.

Michael Beschloss is allegedly a presidential historian. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 18, 2024

Democrat activist first -- "presidential historian" a distant second.

The five remaining viewers who are still watching MSDNC "programming" are going to be super scared there will be a "bloodbath" if Donald Trump wins — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 18, 2024

OR if Trump loses. REEEEE.

That word is perfectly fine when they use it.

This guy is such a sycophant. No wonder he’s up at the White House all the time whispering sweet nothings in Joe’s ear: “My liege, you are the second coming of FDR!”

Pretty sad that the thing that makes the president happiest is to hear Trump called a fascist on Morning Joe. https://t.co/LNOGEptNYk — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 18, 2024

The entirety of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" appears to be designed as therapy for the Biden White House.

Advertisement

Stop what you're doing and remember what you learned.



We learned that what Democrats are doing or are planning on doing is what they accuse us of.



So, knowing that, what do Democrats have planned for us?



Well they said a Dictator and a Bloodbath. So take them at their word. https://t.co/q4Q43ES0zT — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) March 18, 2024

These people always accuse the other side of things they do or plan. For example, imagine which side the violence will come from if Trump wins (Hint: They won't be Republicans).

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!