NBC News' Presidential Historian Makes It Clear There Will Be a 'Bloodbath' If Trump Loses OR Wins

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on March 18, 2024
Democrats and the lefty media (which is most of it) are trying to get as much mileage as possible out of Trump's "bloodbath" comment at a campaign rally this weekend -- a remark that's being intentionally taken out of context. The result is headlines like these:

Trump's remark was in connection with what would happen to the auto industry and economy in general if Biden gets another term, so of course the headlines are "Trump promises a bloodbath if he loses in November."

But what happens if Trump wins? 

NBC News' presidential historian Michael Beschloss has that covered as well:

So, there's either going to be a bloodbath, or a bloodbath. 

Even more amazing is the lefty media's TDS stamina, but then again if they didn't have that, they'd have nothing else. 

Democrat activist first -- "presidential historian" a distant second.

OR if Trump loses. REEEEE.

That word is perfectly fine when they use it.

The entirety of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" appears to be designed as therapy for the Biden White House.

These people always accuse the other side of things they do or plan. For example, imagine which side the violence will come from if Trump wins (Hint: They won't be Republicans).

*** 

