'What a Surprise'! Miranda Devine Spots Latest Sign Hunter Biden's Deposition Didn't Go Well

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Do you remember last month when Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol to demand a public hearing instead of the behind-closed-doors deposition he received a subpoena to attend (which he initially skipped but later showed up for)? 

Biden said at the time "I'm ready to testify at a public hearing":

Guess what happened next. Biden was given the opportunity for a public hearing but just won't be able to make it, according to his lawyers:

Miranda Devine isn't surprised for these reasons:

So much for "I demand a public hearing."

Yep! But so much for that. On to the next stunt.

*** 

