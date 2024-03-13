'What a Surprise'! Miranda Devine Spots Latest Sign Hunter Biden's Deposition Didn't Go Well

Do you remember last month when Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol to demand a public hearing instead of the behind-closed-doors deposition he received a subpoena to attend (which he initially skipped but later showed up for)?

Biden said at the time "I'm ready to testify at a public hearing":

"What are they afraid of? I'm here. I'm ready"

Hunter Biden tells reporters he is in DC to testify at a public hearing, as Republicans insist the president's son speak to them behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/7JI7qDzBBJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 13, 2023

Guess what happened next. Biden was given the opportunity for a public hearing but just won't be able to make it, according to his lawyers:

News: Hunter Biden’s legal team informed Comer in a letter today that he will not attend a March 20 public hearing pic.twitter.com/P9jXwfpY7k — Jordain Carney (@jordainc) March 13, 2024

Miranda Devine isn't surprised for these reasons:

What a surprise - not. The deposition didn’t go well and there’s no way Hunter’s lawyers would allow him to be fact-checked in real time by Tony Bobulinski, Devon Archer or IRS investigators Joe Ziegler and Gary Shapley. https://t.co/osjpi4lbFz — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 13, 2024

So much for "I demand a public hearing."

Abbe Lowell complaining about a "planned-for-media event" shows some incredible chutzpah after his drug addict client showed up and lied in a 'press conference' outside the capital (in which no questions were asked) while he was flaunting a legitimate congressional subpoena.… — Wes Dorman (@JWesleyDorman) March 13, 2024

Wait didn't he insist on a public hearing? — RedsGuy (@CajunBreez) March 13, 2024

Yep! But so much for that. On to the next stunt.

