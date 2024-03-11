Businessman/Econ Adviser Absolutely Destroys WH's BS About 'Bidenomics' and Inflation

We see the "Bidenomics" gaslighting all the time coming from the White House, and recent polls indicate that nobody other than the most loyal Dem base is buying it. However, the Biden campaign's strategy is to keep repeating the same things and hoping that eventually, people will believe them over their lying bank accounts and credit card/grocery/gas bills.
The Inflation Reduction Act is going to lower costs, save lives for people who forgo drugs because they can’t afford them, and give folks a little more breathing room.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 23, 2023
That’s what Bidenomics is all about.
Some of the White House's BS even earns Community Notes because it's so dishonest:
Inflation is now lower in America than any other major economy in the world.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 24, 2024
We have more to do, but we’re seeing real evidence that American consumers are feeling real confidence in their economy again.
Now for the "meanwhile, in the real world" part of the story...
Businessman and former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn took the Biden narrative apart with some reality checks:
WATCH: Gary Cohn decimates Joe Biden’s inflation narrative & Bidenomics:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2024
“Inflation has a compounding effect. Meaning as you look at inflation year-over-year, you’re adding up those numbers. You’re not starting at a 0 every year. So if we had 6% inflation last year and now we… pic.twitter.com/Q0K2QjUNRJ
Amazingly but not surprisingly you won't hear that explanation often on any mainstream media outlet.
How is it so many ppl don't understand this?— J White (@JWhite14479777) March 10, 2024
The people who don't understand it are among the Biden White House's target audience when it comes to the above gaslighting.
And yet the messaging and headlines will remain the same. News is mostly propaganda.— Don’t tread on me (@swedrock76) March 10, 2024
Yep.
In other words he states the obvious. We’ve had inflation every single year of the Biden administration. Prices have only gone up and never gone down.— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 10, 2024
Duh https://t.co/mXihwDIzjc
By every measure, things are worse since Biden took office, and now they want to "finish the job"? No thanks.
