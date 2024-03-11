J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and...
Businessman/Econ Adviser Absolutely Destroys WH's BS About 'Bidenomics' and Inflation

Doug P.  |  11:45 AM on March 11, 2024
Twitchy

We see the "Bidenomics" gaslighting all the time coming from the White House, and recent polls indicate that nobody other than the most loyal Dem base is buying it. However, the Biden campaign's strategy is to keep repeating the same things and hoping that eventually, people will believe them over their lying bank accounts and credit card/grocery/gas bills.

Some of the White House's BS even earns Community Notes because it's so dishonest:

Now for the "meanwhile, in the real world" part of the story... 

Businessman and former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn took the Biden narrative apart with some reality checks:

Amazingly but not surprisingly you won't hear that explanation often on any mainstream media outlet.

The people who don't understand it are among the Biden White House's target audience when it comes to the above gaslighting.

Yep.

By every measure, things are worse since Biden took office, and now they want to "finish the job"? No thanks.

Best Economy Ever, Jack! Net Job Gains Belong to IMMIGRANTS (Legal and Illegal)

