John Harwood Says People Who Didn't Think Biden Was Up to the Job Look Pretty Dumb Now

During last night's State of the Union, President Biden yelled at America for over an hour while lying, gaslighting and insulting his way through the entire speech. In short, Democrats and their cohorts in the media were enthralled (all Biden had to do was get through the speech without passing out and the Left's reviews would have been the same).

Advertisement

Journo John Harwood says it was an "in your face" to people who don't think Biden's up to the job:

the people yapping for so long about Biden not being up to the job look pretty dumb this morning — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 8, 2024

Really? Well, that depends on what your definition of "the job" is:

He read words from a teleprompter, and the one time he deviated from that he screwed up the name of a murder victim https://t.co/dxXSpm9QTr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 8, 2024

I know, right? Just ask Lincoln Riley. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 8, 2024

The only thing that angered the Democrats about Biden's speech was when he insulted the murderer by calling him "an illegal." Otherwise, it was the typical angry Biden:

I bet you could have written that last week and believed it too — The Doctor (@TennantRob) March 8, 2024

The media takes were already written -- all Biden had to do was show up and not faint.

So if I’m reading this correctly, Harwood thinks Biden is mentally capable of running this country, then I say that he is mentally capable of being charged by the DOJ. CHARGE HIM! https://t.co/l7QMcAfxdz — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 8, 2024

Oh, well, Biden's not THAT mentally capable, but capable just enough to not be charged.

Anyone shot full of enough Adderal to bring a corpse back to life would be up to the job https://t.co/mPZAHqJAMg — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 8, 2024

Biden's squinty eyes and quivering lower lip said it all.

The job isn’t reading a teleprompter



The job is commander-in-chief (see: Afghanistan withdrawal) https://t.co/wqvsc0o5TN — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 8, 2024

Somebody was finally held accountable last night for Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Unfortunately that person was a Gold Star Father who was arrested during Biden's speech for pointing out this administration's incompetence.

Anyone who ever thought John Harwood wasn’t a partisan bootlicker has been looking pretty dumb the last few months. https://t.co/ExREri8PUi — 🇵🇸 🅲🅷🆄🅲🅺🇾🇪 (@benigma2017) March 8, 2024

Biden's entire speech was a presidential version of the "angry old man yells at cloud" meme but Dems & media are nevertheless forced to pretend that he cleared some sort of high bar with this kind of masterful oration:

Advertisement

An incoherent Biden brags about his investment "in family farms" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8K1Cq8SLC3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

What?

***

Related:

A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden's SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media's RUNNING With It

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!