John Harwood Says People Who Didn't Think Biden Was Up to the Job Look Pretty Dumb Now

Doug P.  |  12:34 PM on March 08, 2024
meme

During last night's State of the Union, President Biden yelled at America for over an hour while lying, gaslighting and insulting his way through the entire speech. In short, Democrats and their cohorts in the media were enthralled (all Biden had to do was get through the speech without passing out and the Left's reviews would have been the same).

Journo John Harwood says it was an "in your face" to people who don't think Biden's up to the job:

Really? Well, that depends on what your definition of "the job" is:

The only thing that angered the Democrats about Biden's speech was when he insulted the murderer by calling him "an illegal." Otherwise, it was the typical angry Biden:

The media takes were already written -- all Biden had to do was show up and not faint.

Oh, well, Biden's not THAT mentally capable, but capable just enough to not be charged.

Biden's squinty eyes and quivering lower lip said it all.

Somebody was finally held accountable last night for Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Unfortunately that person was a Gold Star Father who was arrested during Biden's speech for pointing out this administration's incompetence.

Biden's entire speech was a presidential version of the "angry old man yells at cloud" meme but Dems & media are nevertheless forced to pretend that he cleared some sort of high bar with this kind of masterful oration:

What?

*** 

