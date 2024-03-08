Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harrida...
BIG MAD! LOL! WATCH Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems Lose It After Biden...
Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathro...
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Gold Star Dad Steven Nikoui Arrested for...
Rep. MTG Shamed Biden Into Saying Laken Riley's Name During SOTU Speech (But...
The Problem With ‘Sweet Baby, Inc.’ Isn’t Diversity: It’s Stupid, Immersion-Breaking Diver...
Biden's Temporary Pier in Gaza Giving Jim Geraghty Beirut, Lebanon Vibes
Drew Holden Breaks Down the Media's Awakening to the Border Crisis
Prof: Universities Are Unprepared for a GOP Administration That Will 'Defund Grievance Stu...
Sit Back and Crack a Cold One: It's Twitchy's LIVE BLOG of the...
Hamas Leader Says No One Expected Israel's Response to October 7 to Be...
Uh Oh! 'Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters' Try to Block Biden's Motorcade Route to...
HuffPost Unearths Video of North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Wishing Women Couldn't V...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We All Agree With the First Amendment, But …

A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden's SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media's RUNNING With It

Doug P.  |  9:04 AM on March 08, 2024
Meme

President Biden's State of the Union speech last night was best summed up by two words that were trending on social media at the time: "Angry" and "yelling." 

Advertisement

However, much of the media isn't going with either of those words, and it's clear a memo has gone out and been received by the MSM that instructs "journalists" to go with a different word to describe Biden's SOTU. That word is "fiery":

The lib media isn't very concerned with being original, so "fiery" it is. They'e very obedient too: 

We searched "Biden" and "fiery" and it brought up an endless list of media outlets using exactly that word. If by "fiery" they mean Biden yelled and lied a lot, then yeah, that would describe the speech. 

They know what their job is, and it's NOT actual journalism.

Recommended

Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

CNN might be describing it as "Fiery (but mostly peaceful)."

Biden's speech can be more accurately described as a campaign speech designed in a desperate attempt to shore up the Democrat base ahead of the election:

We can't help but notice that a word that's not being used to describe Biden's speech is "unifying," which is weird since the White House likes to portray him as the "unity president."

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom
Grateful Calvin
BIG MAD! LOL! WATCH Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems Lose It After Biden Actually Says 'ILLEGAL' During SOTU
Sam J.
Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harridans, AND Shrews
Sam J.
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Gold Star Dad Steven Nikoui Arrested for 'Disrupting' SOTU Address
Amy Curtis
Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA Buta Biberaj
Grateful Calvin
Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissioner Melissa Link
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom Grateful Calvin
Advertisement