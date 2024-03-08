A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden's SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media's RUNNING With It

President Biden's State of the Union speech last night was best summed up by two words that were trending on social media at the time: "Angry" and "yelling."

However, much of the media isn't going with either of those words, and it's clear a memo has gone out and been received by the MSM that instructs "journalists" to go with a different word to describe Biden's SOTU. That word is "fiery":

Media types clearly in the tank for Biden.



Do yourself a favor and search X for “Biden” and “fiery.” See how many hits you get.



This was an angry political speech. The media is reframing it for the White House. pic.twitter.com/ywvPvVQeJt — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 8, 2024

The lib media isn't very concerned with being original, so "fiery" it is. They'e very obedient too:

We searched "Biden" and "fiery" and it brought up an endless list of media outlets using exactly that word. If by "fiery" they mean Biden yelled and lied a lot, then yeah, that would describe the speech.

lol the SPINNERS ARE OUT IN FORCE but the American public know better https://t.co/7Okzks5B69 — colin kindleysides (@clk24031959) March 8, 2024

They know what their job is, and it's NOT actual journalism.

This was the defined narrative BEFORE the speech.



CNN chyron has been on message all morning as well.



All NARRATIVE. https://t.co/UEAskge3P3 — A John Miller III (@AJohnMiller1) March 8, 2024

CNN might be describing it as "Fiery (but mostly peaceful)."

Angry, shouting, belittling Rep Americans, slurring words, disrespecting families of the dead by illegals, just an overall awful divisive speech! https://t.co/1wcTWn9bQr — TamMet (@TamMetcalf) March 8, 2024

Biden's speech can be more accurately described as a campaign speech designed in a desperate attempt to shore up the Democrat base ahead of the election:

"...laid out his case for four more years."

That's not what the State of the Union is for. — King of No(r)way (@realkingofNoWay) March 8, 2024

It was a campaign speech, not a State of the Union speech. — Matthew Pezzone (@MatthewPezzone) March 8, 2024

We can't help but notice that a word that's not being used to describe Biden's speech is "unifying," which is weird since the White House likes to portray him as the "unity president."

