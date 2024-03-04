'I've Seen It for Myself!' John Kirby's 'Doing the SNL Sketch' to Vouch for Biden's Vim and Vigor

By now everybody's familiar with the White House strategy (picked up by some in the media) to explain away the President Biden Americans see with their own eyes. Here are a couple of recent examples:

REPORTER: Will Biden take a cognitive test!?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "He is sharp! He is on top of things!" pic.twitter.com/rOXIC4NfxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

We're to believe that there are two Bidens: The one we see and hear on the increasingly rare occasions the president does public events, and the brilliant, sharp, energetic, and on top-of-his-game president that these Democrats tell us exists behind closed doors.

It's gotten so ridiculous that even Saturday Night Live couldn't help but mock Democrats claiming the Biden we never see exists and is pretty awesome:

Things are so bad for Joe Biden even SNL is making fun of how much Democrats lie about his health and vigor. pic.twitter.com/Liubw4hPCe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 3, 2024

Of course, if Biden was the way they'd like everybody to believe they wouldn't feel compelled to have to say that ten times a day, but John Kirby had to do just that yet again today:

"What about the state of the president...?"



JOHN KIRBY: "He is 100% engaged! ... All these domestic things have improved, as well as our footing on the world stage!" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/AkI89CxMY8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2024

"I've seen it for myself!" Kirby and others at the White House come across like Linus van Pelt trying to convince everybody The Great Pumpkin appears when they are not around.

It's almost impossible to satirize this administration because they do such a good job of it themselves.

the only thing he is engaged with is his Baskin Robbins menu. — they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) March 4, 2024

They have to flat out lie now — Steve Dockman (@SteveDockman2) March 4, 2024

At least they know what their job is. Biden's such a fantastic "behind-the-scenes" president that the White House is having him do more and more of it:

President Biden's "schedule" for today, Monday, March 4 in an election year: pic.twitter.com/zdPhC3Rh9g — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 4, 2024

There's so much vim and vigor on display right now. Too bad only select Democrats will be able to see it and tell us how great things are going.

