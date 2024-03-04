Sour Grapes Alert: Nikki Haley Says She's No Longer Bound by RNC Pledge...
ATF Director’s Interview on Face the Nation Was a Complete Disaster
Keith Olbermann Loses It (More Than He Already Has) Following SCOTUS Trump Ballot...
After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
'Soulless Hacktivist' and All-Around PRICK John Harwood Defends Biden By Claiming American...
Gonna Leave a Mark! Dan Bongino Has Just 1 DAMNING Question for Biden...
Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor Is...
THERE It Is! Colo. SecState Takes 'Insurrection Projection' to the Next Level
Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of...
'Cry Harder'! Robert Reich Can't Understand Why SCOTUS' Ruling on Trump/Colo. Isn't a...
MOOORE Bad News for Lefties! BREAKING News Out of Texas Hands Biden Administration...
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS...
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown

'I've Seen It for Myself!' John Kirby's 'Doing the SNL Sketch' to Vouch for Biden's Vim and Vigor

Doug P.  |  4:35 PM on March 04, 2024
AngieArtist

By now everybody's familiar with the White House strategy (picked up by some in the media) to explain away the President Biden Americans see with their own eyes. Here are a couple of recent examples:

Advertisement

We're to believe that there are two Bidens: The one we see and hear on the increasingly rare occasions the president does public events, and the brilliant, sharp, energetic, and on top-of-his-game president that these Democrats tell us exists behind closed doors. 

It's gotten so ridiculous that even Saturday Night Live couldn't help but mock Democrats claiming the Biden we never see exists and is pretty awesome: 

Of course, if Biden was the way they'd like everybody to believe they wouldn't feel compelled to have to say that ten times a day, but John Kirby had to do just that yet again today: 

"I've seen it for myself!" Kirby and others at the White House come across like Linus van Pelt trying to convince everybody The Great Pumpkin appears when they are not around.

Recommended

After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers Want
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

@MikeLaChance33 let us know...

It's almost impossible to satirize this administration because they do such a good job of it themselves.

At least they know what their job is. Biden's such a fantastic "behind-the-scenes" president that the White House is having him do more and more of it:

There's so much vim and vigor on display right now. Too bad only select Democrats will be able to see it and tell us how great things are going.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers Want
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Gonna Leave a Mark! Dan Bongino Has Just 1 DAMNING Question for Biden Bragging About His George Floyd Law
Sam J.
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Sour Grapes Alert: Nikki Haley Says She's No Longer Bound by RNC Pledge to Endorse Trump
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers Want Amy Curtis
Advertisement