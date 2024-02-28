REALLY? Guess Who's Receiving a First Amendment Award (Just Days After THIS Happened)

VA Lt. Gov. Smacks Down Dems for Melting Down Over ‘Misgendering’ of State...
Doug P.  |  10:02 AM on February 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

Last week we told you about one of the few in media who genuinely has earned the title of "journalist," Catherine Herridge, who lost her job at CBS News. Not only that but Herridge's files and computer were seized in the process.

A few days later, Herridge said her records had been returned (call us overly suspicious but we're just guessing CBS News made copies): 

Fast forward a few days and some supreme irony was spotted:

Yep, the Radio Television Digital News Association has given the president of CBS News a First Amendment Award:

The RTDNA Foundation is pleased to announce its class of 2024 First Amendment Award honorees, recognizing 13 individuals and organizations for their efforts to promote responsible journalism and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed rights to do so.

One of those First Amendment Award recipients is the president of CBS News:

The RTDNA Foundation selected Ciprián-Matthews for her commitment to excellent and ethical journalism, especially at a time when the stakes are so high. Her leadership during some of the most challenging news stories in American history is a testament to the power of journalism.

The story certainly makes for a Media Hall of Fame headline.

That sums up the upside-down state of affairs these days rather nicely. 

"Absolute joke" certainly sums up the vast majority of the national media these days.

