REALLY? Guess Who's Receiving a First Amendment Award (Just Days After THIS Happened)

Last week we told you about one of the few in media who genuinely has earned the title of "journalist," Catherine Herridge, who lost her job at CBS News. Not only that but Herridge's files and computer were seized in the process.

A few days later, Herridge said her records had been returned (call us overly suspicious but we're just guessing CBS News made copies):

FILES UPDATE: CBS News returns hundreds of pages of reporting materials after @sagaftra intervened. Full Statement👇 https://t.co/cPBQ6PoTVo — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 26, 2024

Fast forward a few days and some supreme irony was spotted:

Can't make this up. CBS News fires @CBS_Herridge, then steals her notes, and in disgrace is forced to return them.



A week later, the president of @CBSNews who signed off on that theft receives an industry free speech award. https://t.co/km5O8sVVKd — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 28, 2024

Yep, the Radio Television Digital News Association has given the president of CBS News a First Amendment Award:

The RTDNA Foundation is pleased to announce its class of 2024 First Amendment Award honorees, recognizing 13 individuals and organizations for their efforts to promote responsible journalism and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed rights to do so.

One of those First Amendment Award recipients is the president of CBS News:

The RTDNA Foundation selected Ciprián-Matthews for her commitment to excellent and ethical journalism, especially at a time when the stakes are so high. Her leadership during some of the most challenging news stories in American history is a testament to the power of journalism.

The story certainly makes for a Media Hall of Fame headline.

CBS News boss who signed off on firing Catherine Herridge to get free speech award https://t.co/QlJOuHNlva pic.twitter.com/NtPiasT9KB — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2024

That sums up the upside-down state of affairs these days rather nicely.

The Left are given awards for removing opposing voices. That this is a free speech award just shows how brazen and fearless they have become. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) February 27, 2024

Joke award for a bought and paid for media. — Cacciatore (@JonnyCacciatore) February 27, 2024

What an absolute joke — The Last FBI Director 💥 (@Demodred2022) February 27, 2024

"Absolute joke" certainly sums up the vast majority of the national media these days.

