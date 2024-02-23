'Absolutely Nuts'! Brendan Carr's Thread on What the FCC Ordered Broadcasters to Do Is Insane

If Trump Wins, Trying to Stop Election Certification Won't Be a 'Threat to...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on February 23, 2024
meme

Before diving into CNN Commissioner Brendan Carr's thread, here's a bit of broadcasting news that's happening in the U.S.:

George Soros is poised to take a massive stake in the nation’s second-largest radio company, which owns more than 220 stations nationwide, according to court filings and sources close to the situation.

The left-leaning billionaire’s Soros Fund Management has bought up $400 million of debt in Audacy — the No. 2 US radio broadcaster behind iHeartMedia with stations including New York’s WFAN and 1010 WINS, as well as Los Angeles-based KROQ, according to bankruptcy filings.

One insider close to the situation, noting that he was a Republican, said he believed it was possible Soros was buying the stake to exert influence on public opinion in the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

The Soros connection provides a fitting lead-in to this next part.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has a thread about what broadcasters have been ordered to start doing that starts this way:

Carr points out that's not legal, but since when has that ever stopped the Left?

It's unconstitutional, but, not unlike Biden going forward with student loan "cancellation" even after SCOTUS struck it down, they don't care:

As if the government wasn't giving enough help from prog activist groups to censor social media, they're now trying to force broadcasters to do the Left's bidding. 

Just... wow. 

"Absolutely nuts" perfectly sums up what's happened these last three-plus years.

Scary stuff happening.

Isn't it great to have the "respect for the rule of law" people back in charge?

*** 

