Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go to College

Earlier today it was announced that the Biden White House, completely ignoring what the Supreme Court ruled, will be "canceling" more student loan debt:

UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in Student Loanshttps://t.co/2qY12qtUj6 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 21, 2024

The White House will be buying the votes of... er, we mean "canceling" student loan debt for more than 150,000 borrowers:

Biden will email 153,000 student loan borrowers: I’m canceling your debt https://t.co/ySjbKwm5Ko — POLITICO (@politico) February 21, 2024

In short, with an election coming up in November, here's another round of what's actually happening here:

The president is openly bribing ppl with our tax money for votes https://t.co/MnF0Tf7PCZ — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 21, 2024

Yep, pretty much!

Senator Tom Cotton summed up who's really paying for this:

There is no such thing as student loan "forgiveness."



President Biden is simply transferring the debt to make you and your kids pay back student loans that you never took out. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 21, 2024

And because these people just keep printing the money for this stuff while the country's well over $30 trillion in debt, we also get to share in the continued inflation. Biden's in California for a couple days worth of fundraisers but they did manage to find time to give remarks about this after Joe shook off this jet lag:

Biden appears very confused after he's asked about his State of the Union address, so LA Mayor Karen Bass steps in to answer on his behalf.



Then Biden's handlers kick the press out of the room. pic.twitter.com/NDw5QSjnuI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

Biden, speaking at a library, tried to explain how this "debt cancellation" thing even helps people who didn't go to college. However, he never actually got to that part because it doesn't exist:

Biden claims his unilateral student loan debt bailout is "helping you who don't go to college" pic.twitter.com/oPK4ojrzVt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

So much BS, so little time.

Helping you drain your bank account to pay for masters degrees of others. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) February 21, 2024

They are just spending like drunken sailors. https://t.co/6SHeZpCzxg — LULU 🇺🇸🍊 (@cubanita356) February 21, 2024

And apparently nobody cares to try and stop them.

REPORTER: "Do you worry this [unilateral student loan debt bailout] will get shut down in court?"



BIDEN: "I don't have a worry at all"



*shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/gkM8z6jTi8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2024

We call Biden a liar a lot but we totally believe he's not worried about going around the Court. These are also the same people who want everybody to believe Trump is the threat to the country's norms and rule of law.

