Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go to College

Doug P.  |  5:20 PM on February 21, 2024
AngieArtist

Earlier today it was announced that the Biden White House, completely ignoring what the Supreme Court ruled, will be "canceling" more student loan debt:

The White House will be buying the votes of... er, we mean "canceling" student loan debt for more than 150,000 borrowers:

In short, with an election coming up in November, here's another round of what's actually happening here:

Yep, pretty much!

Senator Tom Cotton summed up who's really paying for this:

And because these people just keep printing the money for this stuff while the country's well over $30 trillion in debt, we also get to share in the continued inflation. Biden's in California for a couple days worth of fundraisers but they did manage to find time to give remarks about this after Joe shook off this jet lag:

Biden, speaking at a library, tried to explain how this "debt cancellation" thing even helps people who didn't go to college. However, he never actually got to that part because it doesn't exist:

So much BS, so little time.

And apparently nobody cares to try and stop them.

We call Biden a liar a lot but we totally believe he's not worried about going around the Court. These are also the same people who want everybody to believe Trump is the threat to the country's norms and rule of law.

*** 

