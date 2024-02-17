Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Did Candace Owens REALLY Promote Prohibition or Was She Just Advocating for Sobriety
'Comedic Choir of Fellow Misfits': Susan Sarandon Leads a Chorus of 'Let Gaza...
The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?
'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption...
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style...
Oof Girl, Calm Down. LGBTQNation Goes on EPIC Unhinged Rant Over Trans Students,...
Stephen Colbert Channels His Inner Keith Olbermann With Crazed Trump Rant on His...
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in...
Fani Willis' Big Lie Exposed in Courtroom Humiliation
Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillar...
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That...
Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam...

Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You About Guns

Doug P.  |  9:07 AM on February 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

After the shootings near the Kansas City Chiefs victory celebration, the anti-gun Left immediately did their usual thing and attacked gun rights. "We need more laws" is often the response. 

Advertisement

Two of the alleged shooters are reportedly minors, which makes it already illegal for them to buy or possess a gun, but the reality of these things never stops many celebs from putting out statements like this one from John Mellencamp: 

Mellencamp's post caught the attention of Dana Loesch who brought some reality checks and common sense to the usual hysterics from the Left: 

"That thing that's already illegal should be against the law" is probably one of the more idiotic reactions from the Left.

Recommended

Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here are the answers they don't want to hear: 

The Left always tries to make the "answer" to this problem to take away the run rights of law-abiding citizens rather than admit the kind of laws (or lack thereof) they support contribute to the problem they then try to blame on Republicans. 

And then there's they hypocrisy from rich celebs:

Advertisement

Bingo!

These "guns don't make you safer, walls and fences don't work and we need to ban fossil fuels to save the planet" celebs often have armed security, live in gated communities and fly on private jets. The hypocrisy level is massive.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Grateful Calvin
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Grateful Calvin
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit
Doug P.
'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption in Justice System
Chad Felix Greene
The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?
Coucy
'Comedic Choir of Fellow Misfits': Susan Sarandon Leads a Chorus of 'Let Gaza Live'
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man Grateful Calvin
Advertisement