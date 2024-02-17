Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You About Guns

After the shootings near the Kansas City Chiefs victory celebration, the anti-gun Left immediately did their usual thing and attacked gun rights. "We need more laws" is often the response.

Two of the alleged shooters are reportedly minors, which makes it already illegal for them to buy or possess a gun, but the reality of these things never stops many celebs from putting out statements like this one from John Mellencamp:

Excuse me for stating the obvious truth. I do so out of love for this country and the pain of learning, once again, that children have been killed by gun violence. If we as a country want to find the collective will within ourselves to change our gun laws, let’s stop playing… pic.twitter.com/s0fnlwa14Z — John Mellencamp (@johnmellencamp) February 16, 2024

Mellencamp's post caught the attention of Dana Loesch who brought some reality checks and common sense to the usual hysterics from the Left:

What law do you propose John that would have made illegal-er for the criminal minors who likely illegal purchased/or stole, illegally possessed, and illegally used in commission of a felony? Serious answers only. https://t.co/wp7HtwyxPX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2024

"That thing that's already illegal should be against the law" is probably one of the more idiotic reactions from the Left.

Here are the answers they don't want to hear:

These people can photoshop statements on their faces all they want, but until they give a damn about the rot of “restorative justice” driving the crime rate, it’s only concern theater. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2024

Maybe ask why KC and STL drive my home state’s crime rate, John. Maybe ask who has been in control of these cities for 60+ years. Ask the ideology of the city councils. The mayor, who selects the police chief. Ask why they pushed to defund cops. Why sentencing for violent… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2024

The Left always tries to make the "answer" to this problem to take away the run rights of law-abiding citizens rather than admit the kind of laws (or lack thereof) they support contribute to the problem they then try to blame on Republicans.

And then there's they hypocrisy from rich celebs:

Every single one of these multi-millionaire entertainment types lecturing you about guns can afford, and has, their own armed security. They literally pay someone else to carry their gun. They pay someone else a smaller salary than what they pull to squeeze the trigger or take a… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2024

Bingo!

The hypocrisy of these tone-deaf celebrities 👇🏼 https://t.co/MMvFP5DYeN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2024

These "guns don't make you safer, walls and fences don't work and we need to ban fossil fuels to save the planet" celebs often have armed security, live in gated communities and fly on private jets. The hypocrisy level is massive.

