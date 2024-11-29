JD Vance Triggers the Left and Makes America Laugh Again

Democrats Meltdown as Joe Rogan Entertains SECOND Trump Interview - at MAR-A-LAGO
Eric V.  |  10:30 PM on November 29, 2024
Twitchy

Was it just us, or was Thanksgiving a little better this year? The mood was lighter; everyone seemed more optimistic than in recent years. Aside from some angry, bitter scolds on the left who took to social media encouraging anyone who would listen to exclude family and friends who dared vote for the evil orange reincarnation of Hitler.

From what we've seen, the scolds were screeching into the void. By and large, family, food, and football were the day's themes. We gathered with loved ones and just had fun.

JD Vance was having a little fun of his own. The Vice President-Elect took to X with a tongue-in-cheek altered holiday classic.

The original art was an oil painting by iconic American artist Norman Rockwell titled 'Freedom from Want.' It was part of a series of paintings called 'The Four Freedoms.' It first appeared in The Saturday Evening Post in March 1943.

The photoshopped version posted by Vance humorously depicts himself next to Donald Trump, serving an election victory on a very red election map.

America is having fun again, and it feels good. 

Some X users even created their own versions of the Rockwell classic.

As you might expect, not everyone saw the humor.

They lose one election, and suddenly, a dude in a dress is a problem.

When you've triggered the poster boy of liberal rage, you know you did something right.

It doesn't take much to prove a leftist wrong or trigger Olberman, for that matter. We have a feeling it's going to be four long years for both.

Maybe that's why Thanksgiving felt better this year. It was hope. We can see the positive change on the horizon. For the first time since 2020, we don't feel like the light at the end of the tunnel is a train.

Throughout his life, Rockwell had a knack for making us feel good about ourselves. He could remind us of what was most important, even in the darkest times. 

We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but we have hope again.

JD Vance posted a photoshopped Norman Rockwell painting, reminding us that it's okay to laugh again.

Even if he had to wear a dress to do it.

