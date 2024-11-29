JD Vance Triggers the Left and Makes America Laugh Again

Was it just us, or was Thanksgiving a little better this year? The mood was lighter; everyone seemed more optimistic than in recent years. Aside from some angry, bitter scolds on the left who took to social media encouraging anyone who would listen to exclude family and friends who dared vote for the evil orange reincarnation of Hitler.

From what we've seen, the scolds were screeching into the void. By and large, family, food, and football were the day's themes. We gathered with loved ones and just had fun.

JD Vance was having a little fun of his own. The Vice President-Elect took to X with a tongue-in-cheek altered holiday classic.

The original art was an oil painting by iconic American artist Norman Rockwell titled 'Freedom from Want.' It was part of a series of paintings called 'The Four Freedoms.' It first appeared in The Saturday Evening Post in March 1943.

Since this year the traditional Thanksgiving vibes are back, enjoy these versions of Norman Rockwell's "Freedom From Want" 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ymCunqAf47 — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) November 28, 2024

The photoshopped version posted by Vance humorously depicts himself next to Donald Trump, serving an election victory on a very red election map.

you guys are making america fun again!!!!



so thankful for that!!!!!! — GyroMac (@GyroMac) November 29, 2024

America is having fun again, and it feels good.

Thanksgiving has never felt so good pic.twitter.com/QkSnugMRmQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 29, 2024

Some X users even created their own versions of the Rockwell classic.

I love Norman Rockwell 🥹 pic.twitter.com/21Ewcfay0N — 🎄Duchess of Advent 🎄 (@AnnaDsays) November 28, 2024

As you might expect, not everyone saw the humor.

Are you trying to say that your Trump‘s wife? — McCain Girl (D-GA) 🍑 (@mccain_girl) November 29, 2024

Why are you posting a picture of yourself in a dress?



Didn't you do that in college too? — Wolfdog | Meme Magus (@UntiedWolfdog) November 29, 2024

They lose one election, and suddenly, a dude in a dress is a problem.

Thank you for being comfortable enough to tell us you wear a lot of dresses — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2024

When you've triggered the poster boy of liberal rage, you know you did something right.

The best part is the comments



“Leftists gonna say ‘he’s wearing a dress’



Leftists: you’re the only one who care.



Then Keith Olberman comes in to prove all the leftists wrong. https://t.co/29adEyty5I — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 29, 2024

It doesn't take much to prove a leftist wrong or trigger Olberman, for that matter. We have a feeling it's going to be four long years for both.

Just what USA needed. A large serving of American pride.

l see the mood,amongst many Americans, is way less hopeless. We can see the change gearing up for the better. Definitely a happy Thanksgiving. — Tod (@magaTod13) November 29, 2024

Maybe that's why Thanksgiving felt better this year. It was hope. We can see the positive change on the horizon. For the first time since 2020, we don't feel like the light at the end of the tunnel is a train.

Throughout his life, Rockwell had a knack for making us feel good about ourselves. He could remind us of what was most important, even in the darkest times.

We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but we have hope again.

JD Vance posted a photoshopped Norman Rockwell painting, reminding us that it's okay to laugh again.

Even if he had to wear a dress to do it.