Class Action: Victor Davis Hanson Explains How Trump Defeated Kamala's Identity Politics

Warren Squire  |  12:50 AM on November 30, 2024
Twitchy

Class was the deciding factor in the 2024 presidential election, that's according to conservative commentator, Victor Davis Hanson. Focusing on class, which stretches across all racial demographics allowed President-Elect Donald Trump to peel away voters from the Democrat Party and defeat Kamala Harris and her adherence to identity politics.

Hanson explains how this played out on Piers Morgan Uncensored. (READ & WATCH)

For decades, the Democrat Party positioned itself as the party of the working person. But, the party has recently rejected that image and instead embraced the fringes of society.

It's quite a transformation. Trump has positioned himself as the friend of the average American. The Democrats are now the party of identity politics and elitism.

Here's two excerpts of Barack Obama condescendingly lecturing young male black voters. (READ & WATCH)

Trump made inroads with racial groups that in the past would have voted Democrat. 

Promises are not enough. Trump must now deliver to these new MAGA voters or risk them returning to the Democrat Party.

The Democrats are not expected to just disappear and accept defeat. But, they are saddled by their off-putting ideology.

If the weeks following the presidential election are any indication, the Democrat Party and their legacy media allies have learned nothing. The tired game plan is to continue accusing Trump and Republicans of being racist, sexist, fascist, etc. It's no longer 2016. The Democrat Party has painted itself into an ideological corner and the smears of the past are not going to work on the ever-growing number of people who are rejecting identity politics and the deservedly dying legacy media.

