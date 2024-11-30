Class Action: Victor Davis Hanson Explains How Trump Defeated Kamala's Identity Politics

Class was the deciding factor in the 2024 presidential election, that's according to conservative commentator, Victor Davis Hanson. Focusing on class, which stretches across all racial demographics allowed President-Elect Donald Trump to peel away voters from the Democrat Party and defeat Kamala Harris and her adherence to identity politics.

Advertisement

Hanson explains how this played out on Piers Morgan Uncensored. (READ & WATCH)

🔊VDH on Trump’s 2024 win, making massive gains across the racial spectrum and what that means to the future of the Democrat party:



"He was able, for the first time in my lifetime, to replace racial tribalism with class solidarity…and that’s what they do not want to confront."… pic.twitter.com/EyjE6dTaFD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2024

For decades, the Democrat Party positioned itself as the party of the working person. But, the party has recently rejected that image and instead embraced the fringes of society.

Democrats kicked all their constituents to the curb in favor of illegals in their cities, drag queens in their schools, men in their daughter’s sports and medical tyranny. They had no political home. Now MAGA is the big tent. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) November 30, 2024

This is it.



The MAGA Big Tent solidified across racial demographics that are tired of it all. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2024

The Democrats just now realizing they've lost the working class. They tried to organize along identity politics. We organized along class lines and we won. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 30, 2024

It's quite a transformation. Trump has positioned himself as the friend of the average American. The Democrats are now the party of identity politics and elitism.

The Democrats have Hollywood, the coastal elites, rich donors, gender confused Americans, academia, and most of the media. Trump has everybody else, especially average working Americans of all races. The Democrats have lost touch with average Americans. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) November 30, 2024

Average Americans of every race are tired of being lectured to and scolded by their supposed moral and political betters.



The Obama episode mentioned by VDH is a perfect example of that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2024

Here's two excerpts of Barack Obama condescendingly lecturing young male black voters. (READ & WATCH)

ICYMI — An angry, bitter Barack Hussein Obama lectures Black men for not blindly supporting Kamala: "Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president ... This shouldn't even be a question." pic.twitter.com/YxpCdKEvNg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Barack Hussein Obama lecturing black men who support President Trump over Kamala Harris is one of the most dirty racist tricks I've seen in politics. pic.twitter.com/rAVWCuzTL5 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 11, 2024

Trump made inroads with racial groups that in the past would have voted Democrat.

Trump gained 10 pts. in Native American majority counties. I think that statistic will be one of the big takeaways from the election. — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) November 30, 2024

Advertisement

BREAKING: NBC reported that 68% of Native Americans voted for Trump, based on their 2024 election exit poll. pic.twitter.com/JhzW9FEP2g — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 28, 2024

Promises are not enough. Trump must now deliver to these new MAGA voters or risk them returning to the Democrat Party.

Now Trump has to bust his butt for the next 4 years showing these groups how they've been manipulated and used so there is zero chance of them ever turning back. — Hugh Janus (@AZBiker99) November 30, 2024

And by doing so, relegate the Democrats to permanent also-ran status. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2024

The Democrats are not expected to just disappear and accept defeat. But, they are saddled by their off-putting ideology.

We’ll see what the next DNC move is.



They’ve got too much to lose after decades of manipulation to simply go quietly into the night. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 30, 2024

Nope, they will not.



I posted this because it’s such an insightful, concise summation of the political predicament they’ve created for themselves.



It’s a big hole to dig out of. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2024

They are currently in disarray as is evidenced by their media messaging machine that is still following failed Trump smear tactics. For a political party to exist, more than anything, it has to win. The Democratic Party must change or it will fall off a cliff. — Charlie Hub (@TravelsCharlie) November 30, 2024

Advertisement

If the weeks following the presidential election are any indication, the Democrat Party and their legacy media allies have learned nothing. The tired game plan is to continue accusing Trump and Republicans of being racist, sexist, fascist, etc. It's no longer 2016. The Democrat Party has painted itself into an ideological corner and the smears of the past are not going to work on the ever-growing number of people who are rejecting identity politics and the deservedly dying legacy media.