AS IF! CBS Got an Alternate Offer After Biden WH Declined Super Bowl Halftime Interview

The Super Bowl is on CBS this coming Sunday, and recent tradition says that the U.S. president will appear for an interview at halftime. President Biden knows that he has plenty to brag about, what with the booming economy, national security and global peace issues in his pocket since taking office.

Well, maybe not, because Team Biden won't be doing an interview to be telecast during halftime this year:

For the second year in a row, President Biden is passing on the opportunity to sit down for a Super Bowl interview. https://t.co/1nVWdk3Qf9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2024

From NBC News:

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden is passing on the opportunity to sit down for a Super Bowl interview that could reach millions of Americans on Sunday — a move his advisers say is part of their larger communication strategy. Biden's aides believe many voters — already exhausted from a bruising political season — simply want to tune into the game. And that seeing the president pop up while waiting for kickoff might turn them off.

To fill that void, Biden's GOP opponent and former President Donald Trump has offered to step up:

Trump says he’d be happy to replace Biden for Super Bowl interview: "RATINGS GOLD!" https://t.co/mCaDgXhgfP pic.twitter.com/VqsGsQXUx2 — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2024

'RATINGS GOLD!' President Trump say he would 'be happy' to replace Biden for #SuperBowlLVIII interview



- President Trump has extended an offer to CBS News for an interview before Super Bowl LVIII.



- The network had initially sought an interview with President Biden but… pic.twitter.com/Wakf0GLiKF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2024

Odds CBS will take Trump up on the offer: Nearly ZERO.

Your move, CBS. This is beyond savvy on Trump's part. If CBS agrees (they won't) then it's a huge audience for the odds-on favorite to win back the presidency. If they decline, it's another example of media bias against a candidate and party in general. Win-win... pic.twitter.com/Ny9i3uSBim — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 6, 2024

Bonus points if Trump interviewed from the southern border. But that won't happen.

