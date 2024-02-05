AS IF! CBS Got an Alternate Offer After Biden WH Declined Super Bowl Halftime Interview

Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names
Doug P.  |  8:45 PM on February 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Super Bowl is on CBS this coming Sunday, and recent tradition says that the U.S. president will appear for an interview at halftime. President Biden knows that he has plenty to brag about, what with the booming economy, national security and global peace issues in his pocket since taking office. 

Well, maybe not, because Team Biden won't be doing an interview to be telecast during halftime this year: 

From NBC News:

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden is passing on the opportunity to sit down for a Super Bowl interview that could reach millions of Americans on Sunday — a move his advisers say is part of their larger communication strategy. 

Biden's aides believe many voters — already exhausted from a bruising political season — simply want to tune into the game. And that seeing the president pop up while waiting for kickoff might turn them off.

To fill that void, Biden's GOP opponent and former President Donald Trump has offered to step up: 

Odds CBS will take Trump up on the offer: Nearly ZERO.

Bonus points if Trump interviewed from the southern border. But that won't happen.

