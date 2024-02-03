Screenshot From NYPD Chief's 'How Did We Get Here' Interview on MSNBC Say It ALL

As we told you earlier, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" featured an interview with NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, who was asked to explain to their viewers "how the laws of New York allow migrants to beat and kick cops and be released because of bail 'reform' laws that make every New Yorker less safe."

One of the many answers to that question was summed up in a screenshot from the same interview, and it's something else:

A thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/OvaxA9KITZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 3, 2024

Well, there it is!

The entire interview was a massive demonstration of a lack of self-awareness from a host who's a fan of the president who refuses to secure the border and often features panelists who hate the police and support policies that encourage illegal immigration.

How did we get here?

Asked Chief John Chell, It is because there are no consequences. He stated while on the @Morning_Joe

Watch the video below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4oYqCrRGPe — NYPD Chief of Patrol (@NYPDChiefPatrol) February 2, 2024

Another answer to the question "how did we get here" could have been "politicians with the kinds of policies the majority of MSNBC viewers keep voting for."

Maybe we should give MSNBC some points for interviewing Chell in the first place, but we'll have to take them back as a penalty for demonstrating that level of self-awareness.

