Biden Fan Joe Scarborough (Sitting Next to Al Sharpton) Asks NYPD Chief Why This Is Happening

As you know by now, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had no comment yesterday after reporters tried to ask him about several illegal aliens who were arrested after attacking New York City police officers but then released without bail.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell was interviewed on MSNBC about the maddening situation, and Joe Scarborough thanked him for explaining things to an audience of Democrats pretending to be completely baffled as to how something like this happen:

Thanks to @NYPDChiefPatrol for telling our viewers how the laws of New York allow migrants to beat and kick cops and be released because of bail “reform” laws that make every New Yorker less safe. Thank you Chief Chell. We are grateful for your service. https://t.co/1vhgVep0qb — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 3, 2024

"How did we get here?" That's pretty simple, and it's also quite ironic that the discussion took place on MSNBC, which cheerleads for the very politicians that got us here.

Take it up with your president, Joe. He could fix this … he chooses not to. https://t.co/KUWdvH5MyA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 3, 2024

All Biden would have to do is reverse the border security measures he undid as soon as he entered office but of course he won't because the Dems are hoping to turn those millions of people he's let into the country illegally into voters.

Your outrage would be more believable as sincere if you weren’t sitting next Al sharpton. https://t.co/gmOzVnIh4P — Marc (@Marcstout2) February 3, 2024

You're literally sitting next to Al Sharpton during this segment. https://t.co/sfe9WebHfJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2024

That was an extra special touch, wasn't it?

Ummm, things Conservatives have been pointing out since de Blasio was in charge….. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 3, 2024

It’s what you argue for every day now that you’re a full blown Democrat. 🤡 — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) February 3, 2024

“Thanks to the NYPD for telling us about New Yorkers finding out what they voted for” https://t.co/CUBnWA8334 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 3, 2024

And they'll probably vote for it again.

Too bad there isn’t some industry whose job it is to cover politicians and the stupid and dangerous policies they enact. https://t.co/EgEcLF3UI3 — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) February 3, 2024

MSNBC's job is to run cover for the very Democrats who implement the kinds of policies that create the kind of situations they're now pretending to try and get to the bottom of.

