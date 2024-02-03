Biden Fan Joe Scarborough (Sitting Next to Al Sharpton) Asks NYPD Chief Why This Is Happening

Every Word You Just Said Was Wrong: Philly Columnist Whines About Illegal Immigration...
Doug P.  |  9:35 AM on February 03, 2024
Meme

As you know by now, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had no comment yesterday after reporters tried to ask him about several illegal aliens who were arrested after attacking New York City police officers but then released without bail. 

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell was interviewed on MSNBC about the maddening situation, and Joe Scarborough thanked him for explaining things to an audience of Democrats pretending to be completely baffled as to how something like this happen:

"How did we get here?" That's pretty simple, and it's also quite ironic that the discussion took place on MSNBC, which cheerleads for the very politicians that got us here. 

All Biden would have to do is reverse the border security measures he undid as soon as he entered office but of course he won't because the Dems are hoping to turn those millions of people he's let into the country illegally into voters. 

That was an extra special touch, wasn't it?

And they'll probably vote for it again.

MSNBC's job is to run cover for the very Democrats who implement the kinds of policies that create the kind of situations they're now pretending to try and get to the bottom of.

***

