If This Is the Show Biden's Obsessed With It's No Wonder He Thinks He's Doing a Great Job

Despite the reality of the economic situation, the Biden White House is spiking the ball over a report showing the number of jobs added in January (that will likely be revised down later).

They're still trying to sell people on "Bidenomics" even though the vast majority of Americans aren't buying it -- mostly because they can't afford to:

Today, we learned the economy added over 350,000 jobs in January, continuing the strong growth from last year.



This is great news for working families.



I won’t stop fighting to lower costs and build an economy from the middle out and bottom up. pic.twitter.com/KJSR1qsxJj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2024

Under Bidenomics, the American economy is the world’s strongest. @POTUS is far from done in his fight to create jobs and lower costs for all Americans.

📣14.8M jobs created

📣3.1M jobs in 2023

📣Higher wages, wealth, and jobs than pre-pandemic

📣Record stretch in low unemployment — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) February 2, 2024

Who are you going to believe, the Biden White House or your lying eyes, bank accounts and mortgage interest rates?

Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein claims families are feeling “easing inflation, rising real pay.”



Since Biden took office, prices are up 17.3% and real wages are down 2.5%. The inflation rate is more than double what is was then. pic.twitter.com/TDodXiKkRV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2024

President Biden might genuinely believe he's doing a great job and all is well with the country, and one of the reasons is the show he's reportedly locked in on every day:

The 'Morning Joe' presidency. Joe Biden is a loyal fan of the MSNBC show. He often calls Joe Scarborough for his take on issues. He makes show regulars part of off-the-record conversations. VP Harris had Joe & Mika to dinner last month. From @axios https://t.co/bcm7OZKZAx — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2024

Ah, OK, things make more sense now.

Good grief, that explains a lot. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 2, 2024

Sure does!

Did Morning Joe disclose the dinner with the Vice President? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 2, 2024

I think Axios has found the reason Biden's policies are so terrible: “Biden pays particular attention to — and has consulted with — "Morning Joe" regulars such as longtime reporter Mike Barnicle, foreign policy expert Richard Haass and historian Jon Meacham, who has assisted on… — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) February 2, 2024

It's no wonder Biden likes to watch this kind of hackery:

"We have, in fact, the best economy in the world. And we have it for various reasons, including many of the policies put in place in the last year under Joe Biden."



— @SteveRattner weighs in on the strength of the US economy https://t.co/Gdx2DZFDzm — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 30, 2024

"[Republicans] have actually turned Joe Biden's biggest political weakness into his biggest political strength."



— @JoeNBC on the Capitol Hill showdown amid border crisis pic.twitter.com/vsLhflgtZ7 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 30, 2024

"[Biden] is in it to win it... He wants to destroy extreme MAGA politics. He's geared up, he's ready to go."



— @JoeNBC on Biden's motivated campaign pic.twitter.com/e07MmzKM7X — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 30, 2024

Amazingly, they don't throw out their backs carrying that much water for this administration. Biden appreciates it though.

