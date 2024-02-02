In Case You Needed More Convincing the Left's 'Climate Agenda' Is BS, Here's...
If This Is the Show Biden's Obsessed With It's No Wonder He Thinks He's Doing a Great Job

Doug P.  |  12:58 PM on February 02, 2024
meme

Despite the reality of the economic situation, the Biden White House is spiking the ball over a report showing the number of jobs added in January (that will likely be revised down later).

They're still trying to sell people on "Bidenomics" even though the vast majority of Americans aren't buying it -- mostly because they can't afford to:

Who are you going to believe, the Biden White House or your lying eyes, bank accounts and mortgage interest rates?

President Biden might genuinely believe he's doing a great job and all is well with the country, and one of the reasons is the show he's reportedly locked in on every day:

Ah, OK, things make more sense now.

Sure does!

It's no wonder Biden likes to watch this kind of hackery:

Amazingly, they don't throw out their backs carrying that much water for this administration. Biden appreciates it though.

