Sen. Ted Cruz Spots 'Biden's Reelection Campaign Message to the American People' in 1 Picture

This week several illegal aliens were recorded attacking New York City police officers. They were then arrested and... released without bail (quite the haven for crime Alvin Bragg has helped create in NYC):

The NYPD is expressing outrage after officers said a crowd of asylum seekers attacked two of their own in Times Square over the weekend, only to be released without bail. Police are asking for the public's help identifying men they say were part of a group of 12 that attacked two officers on Saturday night. Surveillance video provided by the NYPD shows the front of a migrant shelter at 220 West 42nd St. Police said officers were trying to disperse a disorderly crowd when the two officers were assaulted. A second clip then shows officers apparently trying to take someone into custody when police say the officers were attacked by a group of men.

One of the men who was arrested and then released without bail flashed a gesture that went viral and made a lot of people want to see him deported immediately.

Senator Ted Cruz says it's the perfect encapsulation of Biden's tenure in an election year and this should definitely be in Republican ads later this year:

This is the Biden re-election campaign message to the American people, summed up in a single picture: https://t.co/q4glwNMSqB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 1, 2024

Simply maddening.

This is 22 y/o Jhoan Boada, one of the illegal aliens released without bail after being charged in the mob beating of two NYPD officers in Times Square over the weekend. He flipped the bird to cameras as he was leaving court today.

Photo credit: @nypost https://t.co/qWfnYit7Le pic.twitter.com/OJU914AoRf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 1, 2024

Hey, we wouldn't be too surprised if that guy ended up getting an invitation to attend Biden's State of the Union speech in a few weeks.

***

