Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long...
About Face: Amid Backlash, IL State Rep Pulls Proposed Bill That Would Have...
Elmo Would Be a Better President: Biden Gets Major Heat for EO Sanctioning...
Biden Administration Telegraphs Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran
Susanna Gibson is Back and Still Trying to Shred the First Amendment (a...
Colorado State Rep Blasted for Saying 'Misgendering' and 'Deadnaming' Not Allowed in State...
Documentary Reveals How January 6 Committee Envisioned Hearings as a 'Miniseries'
'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to...
Megyn Kelly Targeted by Moderna for Speaking Out
Color Us Shocked: Catholic University of America Acts Catholic, Fires Professor Over 'Abor...
Biden Lies About Beau, RNC Spending Scandal, and Florida Fortifies Texas
UH OH! These 2 Things Would Explain Team Biden's Scramble to Meet With...
White Dem. Elected Officials Talk Down to Black Citizen About What They Can't...
Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can'...

Sen. Ted Cruz Spots 'Biden's Reelection Campaign Message to the American People' in 1 Picture

Doug P.  |  6:00 PM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This week several illegal aliens were recorded attacking New York City police officers. They were then arrested and... released without bail (quite the haven for crime Alvin Bragg has helped create in NYC): 

Advertisement

The NYPD is expressing outrage after officers said a crowd of asylum seekers attacked two of their own in Times Square over the weekend, only to be released without bail.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying men they say were part of a group of 12 that attacked two officers on Saturday night.

Surveillance video provided by the NYPD shows the front of a migrant shelter at 220 West 42nd St. Police said officers were trying to disperse a disorderly crowd when the two officers were assaulted. 

A second clip then shows officers apparently trying to take someone into custody when police say the officers were attacked by a group of men.

One of the men who was arrested and then released without bail flashed a gesture that went viral and made a lot of people want to see him deported immediately.

Senator Ted Cruz says it's the perfect encapsulation of Biden's tenure in an election year and this should definitely be in Republican ads later this year: 

Recommended

'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Simply maddening. 

Hey, we wouldn't be too surprised if that guy ended up getting an invitation to attend Biden's State of the Union speech in a few weeks. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long Weekend
Amy Curtis
Susanna Gibson is Back and Still Trying to Shred the First Amendment (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
About Face: Amid Backlash, IL State Rep Pulls Proposed Bill That Would Have Outlawed Most Traffic Stops
Amy Curtis
Elmo Would Be a Better President: Biden Gets Major Heat for EO Sanctioning Israelis in the West Bank
Amy Curtis
Colorado State Rep Blasted for Saying 'Misgendering' and 'Deadnaming' Not Allowed in State Capitol
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement