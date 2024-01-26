WH Wants to Stop Gov. Abbott From Securing Border Because Biden 'Cares About the People of Texas'

This Isn't Kansas Anymore, Laura? The Kansas Governor Silent on Gov. Abbott and...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on January 26, 2024
Screenshotted meme

While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott triggers the Biden White House for having the audacity to secure his state's border because the federal government refuses to do the job, ten former FBI/DHS officials have signed a letter to Congress about the potentially catastrophic consequences of Biden's open border:

“The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar. In its modern history the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland, and, yet, one is unfolding now. Military age men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands – not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane bur rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted.” 

“It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown. They include individuals encountered by border officials and then possibly released into the country, along with the shockingly high estimate of ‘gotaways,’ meaning those who have entered and evaded apprehension.”

That's just part of the letter. 

Biden's going to "care" for Americans until they're overrun. And obviously Texans and others everywhere who are dealing with the problem this administration has intentionally created disagree with KJP. 

The Biden White House talks worse about the Texas governor and "MAGA Republicans" than they do about Iran, Hamas and the Houthis.

*** 

