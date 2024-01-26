Ex FBI Officials' Letter to Congress Describes 'Chilling Reality' of Biden's Open Border

For nearly three years people like Kamala Harris, Alejandro Mayorkas and Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that the border is secure.

If you ask Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas, the southern border is “secure,” “orderly,” and “safe.”



They are lying.pic.twitter.com/XHPh0DD5NB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

That's a lie and it was becoming more obvious by the day, so now we're seeing a switch to "the border isn't secure but that's been the case for ten years. Biden said that just the other day:

Biden's right about something... finally. The fact that it's been intentional is even more maddening.

The media usually loves letters from former federal intelligence and investigative officials, but only if they're floating bogus claims about Trump. We're guessing a letter to congressional leaders from several former law enforcement and DHS officials outlining what kinds of disasters could unfold because of Biden's open border won't be the lead story on network newscasts, CNN or MSNBC:

This sobering letter from former FBI, Homeland Security, and other law enforcement officials describes the chilling reality of why @POTUS’s open border is a clear and present danger to America. pic.twitter.com/JrlM6vKjVq — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 25, 2024

This letter, unlike the "likely Russia disinformation campaign" letter the ex-intel anti-Trump people signed, is just a common sense assessment of the possible fallout from Biden's open border.

Texas contends the wave of migration due to feds’ failure to secure the border amounts to an invasion, giving Texas the Constitutional right to do the job the feds aren’t doing. Former FBI officials make a strong case that what’s happening at the border IS a “soft invasion.” https://t.co/btqSceOygw — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 26, 2024

Here's part of the letter:

“The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar. In its modern history the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland, and, yet, one is unfolding now. Military age men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands – not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane bur rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted.” “It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown. They include individuals encountered by border officials and then possibly released into the country, along with the shockingly high estimate of ‘gotaways,’ meaning those who have entered and evaded apprehension.”

The tragic effects of Biden's open border will be felt for many, many years.

***

