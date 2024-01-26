OOPS: David Hogg Accidentally Makes an EXCELLENT Case for Unrestricted Firearm Ownership f...
Ex FBI Officials' Letter to Congress Describes 'Chilling Reality' of Biden's Open Border

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on January 26, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

For nearly three years people like Kamala Harris, Alejandro Mayorkas and Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that the border is secure.

That's a lie and it was becoming more obvious by the day, so now we're seeing a switch to "the border isn't secure but that's been the case for ten years. Biden said that just the other day:

 

Biden's right about something... finally. The fact that it's been intentional is even more maddening.

The media usually loves letters from former federal intelligence and investigative officials, but only if they're floating bogus claims about Trump. We're guessing a letter to congressional leaders from several former law enforcement and DHS officials outlining what kinds of disasters could unfold because of Biden's open border won't be the lead story on network newscasts, CNN or MSNBC:

This letter, unlike the "likely Russia disinformation campaign" letter the ex-intel anti-Trump people signed, is just a common sense assessment of the possible fallout from Biden's open border.

Here's part of the letter:

“The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar. In its modern history the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland, and, yet, one is unfolding now. Military age men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands – not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane bur rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted.” 

“It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown. They include individuals encountered by border officials and then possibly released into the country, along with the shockingly high estimate of ‘gotaways,’ meaning those who have entered and evaded apprehension.” 

The tragic effects of Biden's open border will be felt for many, many years. 

*** 

