D'OH! Biden Basically Admits the White House's 'Border Is Secure' Claims Have Been Lies

For three years we've heard the same four words from Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and Karine Jean-Pierre: "The border is secure":

If you ask Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas, the southern border is “secure,” “orderly,” and “safe.”



They are lying.pic.twitter.com/XHPh0DD5NB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

Everybody knows they were lying, but President Biden himself recently made those claims age badly, as spotted by @DrewHolden360.

Biden accidentally told the truth but tried to pin it on his predecessor (as usual):

"Is the border secure?"

"No, it's not":

The border hasn't been secure for ten years? So Biden's admitting they've all been lying this whole time?

Biden of course then claimed that the issue is that not enough money is being spent, which is their "solution" to everything.

But, of course, it's anybody's fault but this administration's. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) January 22, 2024

What are we to expect them to do? The Biden White House has only been there for THREE YEARS, and this is what they've delivered:

Border Patrol has processed more migrants who entered the U.S. illegally in December than in any other month in the agency's history, internal federal statistics obtained by CBS News show, highlighting the magnitude of the extraordinary migration crisis the Biden administration is grappling with. U.S. Border Patrol agents took into custody more than 225,000 migrants who crossed the southern border — in between official crossings — during the first 27 days of December, according to the preliminary Department of Homeland Security statistics. The figure does not include legal entries at ports of entry, where the Biden administration has been processing roughly 50,000 migrants each month, mostly under a process powered by a smartphone app.

This has been done intentionally, and the White House is only pretending it's a problem now (while trying to blame Republicans) because it's an election year and their numbers on the border (and everything else) are dismal.

***

