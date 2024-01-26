WH Climate Adviser Turns Into a Babbling Mess Spinning How Biden's Energy Insanity Won't Help Russia

This Isn't Kansas Anymore, Laura? The Kansas Governor Silent on Gov. Abbott and...
Doug P.  |  2:51 PM on January 26, 2024
meme

This week the Biden White House made another move on energy in the name of battling "the existential threat posed by climate change": 

The White House is halting the permitting process for several proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal projects over their potential impacts on climate change, an unprecedented move environmentalists have demanded in recent months. 

In a joint announcement Friday morning, the White House and Department of Energy (DOE) said the pause would occur while federal officials conduct a rigorous environmental review assessing the projects' carbon emissions, which could take more than a year to complete. Climate activists have loudly taken aim at LNG export projects in recent weeks, arguing they will lead to a large uptick in emissions and worsen global warming.

Biden "climate adviser" Ali Zaidi has joined the rest of the clowns in this White House in the effort to divert attention from all the messes Biden's created by dialing the climate change alarmism amp up to eleven yet again: 

The only thing that's "code red" under this administration is the well-being of the United States. 

Zaidi was then asked how that doesn't help Russia, and it's obvious he wasn't prepared for that question: 

Zaidi is one of the people at the White House who the New York Times reported spoke to a TikTok influencer about this "code red" policy. Yep, we're in the best of hands. Science!

Biden's wrecked plenty in just three years.

It's literally all they do.

*** 

